Three bold predictions for Florida State at Clemson

Florida State will need a big game out of its defensive line to shut down the Tigers.

Here it is. The annual dreaded Clemson week. Although this year, it isn’t just the same old story.

Headed into the season, anyone would have predicted Clemson to win by at least a few touchdowns. After the offensive struggles for Clemson and recent success for Florida State, the ‘Noles walk into Death Valley as only 10 point underdogs.

Still outmatched at talent, how can a young team overcome a former juggernaut?

1. Florida State’s front four shine with 4+ sacks

The Seminoles' defensive line has already shown its talent this season. In eight weeks, Florida State has nearly doubled its sack total from a year ago. Much of that can be attributed to defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The Georgia transfer has amassed 6.5 sacks this season and his presence on the line has resulted in many more positives for the ‘Noles.

Florida State’s interior is enough to give any defensive line trouble, but the matchup bodes out even better for the ‘Noles. Clemson’s offensive line has struggled against every ACC team they have faced, and that has affected their quarterback play as well. Former 5-star quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei hasn’t been what college football fans expected this season. His poor internal clock, and a multitude of hits, have crippled this Clemson offense with turnovers and many negative plays.

If the Seminoles can get to Uiagalelei early, it will put them in prime position to pull off a much-awaited upset.

2. Florida State forces two or more turnovers

We already know how the battle in the trenches will help the ‘Noles in the turnover department. But an underrated improvement the Seminoles have seen in the past few weeks is the defensive backs.

While Florida State doesn’t have a lot of experience in the secondary, they have had their young guys playing aggressively lately. A week ago, Jarvis Brownlee jumped in front of a curl route and took it into the end zone for six. And before that, he had another interception opportunity that he couldn’t capitalize on. We’ve also seen the defensive backs be aggressive in practice this week. They’re playing fast and downhill. It could pay off well for the ‘Noles in this matchup.

The Clemson receiver room has had a case of the drops this year. One pass that gets hit into the air could go anyone’s way. If the ball bounces Florida State’s way, it could further their chance to win in Death Valley.

3. The Seminoles start with the lead, and never let it go.

As wild as this would’ve sounded at the beginning of the season, this statement doesn’t seem so far-fetched. The ‘Noles are riding a lot of momentum and playing some of the best football they have in years. Through the recent weeks, they have found an answer at quarterback which has resulted in an identity on offense.

This Clemson defense will surely give Florida State trouble. Even in the Tigers’ down year, defensive coordinator Brent Venables has had no problem producing a stout defense. However, I expect Mike Norvell to do what he does best, draw up shot plays that can end in six if executed properly. It is something that he has done in nearly every game since becoming Florida State’s head coach.

A rivalry matchup on the road is never something to be excited about as a fan. Especially considering the Tigers have won 31 straight games in Death Valley. However, all of Tallahassee is excited at the opportunity and believes in the players.

The year isn’t over just yet. Florida State’s players and staff know that. And, behind an inspired defense and a gimmicky offense, the ‘Noles will walk out of Clemson with a piece of sod and a chance to go bowling.

