GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at Clemson

Florida State (3-4, 2-2 ACC) is riding a three-game winning streak after a 59-3 win against UMass on Oct. 23. After suffering an injury, which kept him out versus Louisville, quarterback Jordan Travis has returned and been directly involved (passing, rushing) in eight touchdowns in three games. The linebacking core of Amari Gainer, Kalen DeLoach, and DJ Lundy has impressed as of late, totaling 15 tackles against the Minutemen.

In most years, head coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) are ranked inside the top-five and contend for the national championship. However, this year is different in Death Valley. Clemson has been ravaged by injuries and enters this matchup after dropping its second conference game in a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. Quarterback D.J Uiagalelei has disappointed and was benched against the Panthers. Linebacker James Skalski leads the Tigers in tackles (58), while cornerback Andrew Booth (28 tackles, two passes defended) headlines the secondary.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m on ESPN.

Seminole Headlines

A battle within the trenches

In the second year under offensive line coach Alex Atkins, the Florida State offensive line is progressing, but will face a tough task in the Tigers. The ‘Noles rushing game has not only been a product of the dual-threat ability of Travis, but also the guys up front. The five-man unit of Robert Scott, Dillan Gibbons, Maurice Smith, Devontay Love-Taylor and Darius Washington will be crucial come Saturday. If Travis has time in the pocket and holes to run through, Florida State should be in good shape to move the ball consistently. We haven’t seen that against the Tigers in a long time.

‘Noles defense matched up against a struggling Clemson offense

As I mentioned earlier, the ‘Noles linebacking core seems to be hitting their stride. They’ve improved in every facet of the linebacker position — filling gaps, pass coverage and pursuit of the ball. With Jermaine Johnson III and Keir Thomas along the edge, an inexperienced Tigers offensive line will face its strongest pass-rush since Brian Burns in 2018. Last but not least, the ‘Noles secondary looks to be in the best shape of the season, with freshman Kevin Knowles making stronger impressions every week. Jarvis Brownlee III got his first career interception on this pick-six against UMass.

The Tigers offense isn’t necessarily explosive as it has been in recent years under Trevor Lawrence, but Brownlee III and others must account for wide receiver Justyn Ross. Ross (33 receptions, 352 yards, three touchdowns) is the primary option in the Tigers game, with wide receiver Joseph Ngata (18 receptions, 352 yards, one touchdown) serving as the home-run hitter. Against Pittsburgh, Clemson recorded just two plays which went further than 18 yards (27, 36). Freshman running back Will Shipley is a player to watch. He gained 52 yards on 10 carries versus the Panthers, and will be utilized in the pass-catching role out of the backfield as well.

Burning Questions

Who gets the nod at quarterback for the Tigers?

Before the season, Uiagalelei was tabbed as a Heisman Trophy front runner. But a sluggish start (four touchdowns, five interceptions, 5.5 yards per attempt) resulted in Uiagalelei being pulled a week ago. Taisun Phommachanh replaced him and threw for 23 yards on 3-of-7 passing. He also rushed for 17 yards.

Phommachanh, who was recruited to Florida State in the 2019 recruiting cycle by former head coach Willie Taggart, sat behind Lawrence for the last two years. Although he doesn’t possess the physical tools of Uiagalelei, Phommachanh might be the safer play for Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if they want to avoid falling to .500.

Is this the year the Seminoles break their losing streak against Clemson?

Florida State hasn't defeated Clemson since the Karlos Williams walk-off touchdown run in the 23-17 overtime 2014 meeting. In the last three matchups, the Seminoles have practically been blown out right as the ball kicked off.

Under head coach Mike Norvell, the vibe is different than years past. This roster is not full of five-star recruits who just trot out to the field and rely on their talent. This roster is constructed of players who play with a chip on their shoulder and experienced transfers who have something to prove. Don’t get me wrong, the Seminoles aren’t lacking talent, but they are mentally stronger than some of the previous teams we’ve seen suffer at the hands of Clemson since 2015.

Forecast

This is the most optimistic Florida State fans have been against Clemson since 2016. The environment in Death Valley will be tough to overcome, especially with the controversy created from Swinney surrounding last season's cancellation. Norvell and Florida State are as confident as they’ve ever been, but it might not mean much if they dig themselves a hole in the first half. Unlike the ‘Noles' last few opponents, the Tigers have more talent at every position. It’s going to come down to coaching, discipline and gameplan execution if FSU wants to pull off the upset. Although the Tigers' offense has struggled this season, their defense is still one of the best in the ACC. I think Venables and the defensive unit propel Clemson to a victory over a gritty ‘Noles team.

Clemson 28, Florida State 16

