    October 26, 2021
    Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's game

    This is a classy move from the Tigers.
    Florida State is gearing up for a season-defining road game in Death Valley this weekend. Both teams will be looking at this contest as a turning point in the second half of the year. However, some things are simply bigger than the action on the field.

    According to TigerIllustrated, Clemson is planning to honor legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden on Saturday. It's bubbling up to be an extremely special and emotional afternoon as Bowden's son, and former Tigers head coach, Tommy Bowden is expected to be in the building. It's been nearly 13 years since his last appearance in Death Valley.

    This is a classy move by Clemson. Head coach Dabo Swinney started his coaching career with the Tigers under Tommy Bowden before taking over during the 2008 season. One of Bowden's other sons, Terry, was an analyst for Clemson in 2019 and 2020. It's clear that Swinney has a lot of respect for Bowden and his family.

    "A great husband, great father," Dabo Swinney said after Bowden's passing according to AllClemson. "He loved his community. He was loyal. He was committed. He loved his players. And I just he, he was funny. He had a grace to him. It's tough. And the model of consistency, I mean, the absolute model of consistency, but he's, he's he is a special human being. And I sat my office with him I guess. two seasons ago, 20`19 and we probably had about an hour in my office together just the two of us."

    No image description

    Bowden is one of the few coaches that Swinney doesn't have a winning record against during his time as a head coach. They matched up in 2008 and 2009, splitting the two contests. 

