Three Early Enrollees to track heading into 2022

Early enrollees from the class of 2022 will be making their way to campus starting on December 31. Three names to look out for are AJ Duffy, Omar Graham Jr., and Sam McCall.

1. AJ Duffy, Quarterback

The four-star quarterback, ranked 120th in the country per the 247 composite, looks to compete early with Jordan Travis at the QB position. Dominating opponents at IMG Academy, Duffy got a strong taste of success and will try to bring that with him as he transitions to playing for the 'Noles. He is already impressing in Under Armour All-America practices and shows great promise as the future for the Seminoles. He'll be needed early with the team currently only having three scholarship signal-callers.

2. Sam McCall, Defensive Back

Sam McCall is the lone five-star prospect in the Seminoles' 2022 class. Ranked as the 31st player in the country, McCall has high expectations. He played multiple positions in high school so don't be surprised to see him being used all over the field. McCall's ability to track the football at the safety position will be something to keep an eye on in his development.

3. Omar Graham Jr, Linebacker

One of the class's most outspoken signees will be arriving on December 31 itching to make an early impact. Graham is a highly underrated prospect and that only adds fuel to his desire to be great at Florida State. Via Graham's Twitter, he showed off his final report card and academic success which can point to a high IQ as well on the field.

At the linebacker position, it is important to understand everyone's role as the play-callers on defense. Graham's intelligence and skillset are something to pay attention to as he starts his journey during spring ball.

