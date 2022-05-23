Three offensive players who could break out for Florida State in 2022

The Seminoles are going to need unproven talent across the offense to take the next step this fall.

Florida State has had its share of production from then-unproven players in recent years, including Tamorrion Terry in 2018 and Treshaun Ward in 2021.

After redshirting in 2017, Terry exploded for 744 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2018. Meanwhile, Ward totaled 98 yards through his first two seasons in Tallahassee but then turned in 515 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

The ‘Noles offense has returnees with potential, but also several new pieces that could be ultra-productive. Below are three offensive players who could break out this season.

1. Malik McClain, Sophomore, Wide Reciever

McClain faces added competition in the receiving room, but his chemistry with quarterback Jordan Travis and experience against college defensive backs should help prepare the 6-foot-4 receiver for his second year at the collegiate level. As a freshman, McClain totaled 16 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Daphne, Alabama, native fills a variety of roles in the offense, but his yards-after-catch (YAC) ability makes him a threat receiving passes across the middle or via bubble screens.

McClain has the talent to break onto the scene as a sophomore, but he’ll have to impress in fall camp or he might find himself behind a pair of transfer wide receivers.

2. Mycah Pittman, Redshirt Junior, Wide Receiver

After a productive spring, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson is another option here. The Arizona State transfer stands 6-foot-7 and holds a catch radius no other Seminole does. However, Pittman received the nod because of his flashes at Oregon.

Pittman amassed 547 receiving yards in three seasons in Eugene but has a legitimate opportunity to surpass that number this season. His explosiveness is noteworthy, as he served as the Ducks' returner, but he’s also a capable route runner and uses his mixture of quickness and physicality at the Z wide receiver spot.

In the spring game, the 5-foot-11, 201-pound wide receiver hauled in four receptions for 25 yards. Although he’s been in Tallahassee a few months, Pittman has struck up a relationship with Travis, even accompanying the quarterback at his meet and greet on March 27.

Although he’s heading into his fourth collegiate year, Pittman’s numbers aren’t representative of his talent and he still holds massive potential.

3. Trey Benson, Redshirt Sophmore, Running Back

The wide receiver unit is talented enough to take all three spots, but Benson gets the final mention.

After a major knee injury in December 2020, many ‘Noles fans wondered if Benson was the correct pickup for Florida State via the transfer portal. However, Benson turned many heads with his 77-yard performance on 11 carries in the spring game.

While Ward is set to open fall camp as the starter, head coach Mike Norvell has shown his preference to rotate multiple backs. Benson can find meaningful snaps in the backfield due to his size (6-foot-1, 215-pounds) and powerful run style, which could be helpful in the endzone.

The running back room is losing 143 carries and 887 yards from former running back and New York Giants rookie Jashaun Corbin. As long as the knee stays healthy, Benson could earn quality opportunities early and become a surprise for the Seminoles.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



