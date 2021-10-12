Tuesday Practice Observations: BYE week

The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Tuesday morning as the team enjoys a BYE week before the second half of the season.. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

- Just arrived for FSU’s first practice of the bye week. All quarterbacks are participating. There are a few NFL scouts in attendance from the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

- Jordan Travis with a gorgeous throw deep to Andrew Parchment that was right on the money.

- Mike Norvell throws a lot of praise on Parchment for the route.

- Jordan Travis finds McClain left wide open on the right side for a touchdown on play-action.

- Darion Williamson makes a good catch on the sideline. Goes high on an overthrow and keeps his feet in bounds while getting hit.

- On the last play of 11 on 11, Travis stays in the pocket and then rolls out to find Malik McClain for another touchdown. Have a day #11.

- Florida State goes through special teams drills with Norvell highly involved and harping on fundamentals.

- Travis dumps off to Toafili on the first play of 7 on 7. Defense covers it well.

- Kentron Poitier gets the ball on the outside stiff arms a defensive back to the ground before going out of bounds. Camren McDonald goes nuts after the play.

- Darion Williamson sits right in between the coverage and Travis hits him perfectly.

- Woah. Akeem Dent just got a pick while deep one on one with Andrew Parchment for a physical grab. Most impressive play of the day thus far. Mike Norvell is absolutely loving it from #27.

- Defensive line is doing a good job getting to the quarterback today

- Winner of the day: Defense. Defensive backs played solid and didn’t allow any passes farther than 10+ yards. Defensive line was strong in their play and didn’t allow a lot of runs past the line of scrimmage. Ward scampered for one but for the most part, the defensive came to play. The only chance FSU’s offense had of going deep was picked off by Dent with a really impressive physical grab going against Parchment.