September 28, 2021
Tuesday practice observations: 'Noles prepare for Syracuse

We compiled a few notes and observations from Tuesday's practice as FSU prepares for Syracuse.
The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Tuesday morning as the team looks toward the Syracuse Orange. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

- Head coach Mike Norvell was fired up this morning. You could tell there was a difference in the energy from last Tuesday's practice.

- True freshman defensive lineman Joshua Farmer explodes through the offensive line early in 11 on 11 to start practice.

- The offense attempts a 37-yard field goal but it is blocked.

- Running back Treshaun Ward got a lot of work today. He was listed as a starter for the first time this season at running back on FSU's most recent depth chart.

- The wide receivers struggled to generate consistent space against the defensive backs.

- Mike Norvell is observing the quarterbacks and running backs behind offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham this morning.

- Norvell jumps over to the defensive backs and continues to bring the positive energy like this is a Monday presser. I'm pretty sure you could hear him from Westcott Fountain.

- Linebackers coach Chris Marve was pleased with Stephen Dix Jr. after a couple of reps.

- Old school rock is blasting on the speakers during team drills.

- By the way, the officials are back at practice today. FSU had a season-low four penalties for 30 yards against Louisville after the team had refs at practice last week.

- Dix Jr. eats up a play and tackles Ward for no gain.

- True freshman defensive back Shyheim Brown blows up a screen.

No image description

- Chubba Purdy does a good job of handling pressure and making a nice throw

- Once again, it's important to note on the energy the team is showing today.

- Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson made a nice catch over a defensive back. It was solid coverage but a better play by Wilson.

- Norvell nearly tackles Brendan Gant while showing him some praise after Gant forced a fumble.

- Tight end Markeston Douglas does a good job blocking a defensive end near the goal line and it leads to a touchdown.

- Running back DJ Williams has made a few plays today after seeing his first playing time in garnet and gold on Saturday.

- The offense got into a groove as practice went on. The wide receivers are doing a much better job.

- Wide receiver Kentron Poitier snags a ball over the middle. Great high point catch in coverage.

- Jarvis Brownlee blows up a screen with great pursuit. I'm interested to see if his momentum from the Louisville game carries over.

- Chubba Purdy threads the needle on a beautiful pass to Ja'Khi Douglas.

- Parchment gets open deep and a great throw from McKenzie Milton ends the play in a touchdown.

- That's going to wrap up practice for today. We'll be back with more during Wednesday's open session.

