    October 10, 2021
    WATCH: Jameis Winston throws incredible Hail Mary touchdown for Saints

    The former 'Nole continues to entertain NFL fans.
    Author:

    Jameis Winston being Jameis Winston. 

    Winston seems to be the most entertaining player in the National Football League right now. There are numerous reasons why the entire country loves watching him because let's be honest, you never know what could come on the next play for the former national champion out of Florida State.

    READ MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter celebrates on social media after FSU's win

    Well, Winston did it again on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 

    No image description

    The Saints had seven seconds left before going into halftime tied at 13 and Winston threw a bomb deep 49-yards for a touchdown to wide receiver Marquez Calloway.

    Winston being Winston. You never know what you're going to get. Also, did that feel a little bit like Florida State versus Boston College in 2013 when Winston found Kenny Shaw deep for six? 

    READ MORE: WATCH: Jordan Travis adds to Florida State's Sod Cemetery

