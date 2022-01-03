WATCH: Quarterback signee AJ Duffy arrives at Florida State

Early enrollees from Florida State's 2022 class are starting to arrive in Tallahassee. A handful of them started arriving over the weekend. On Monday afternoon, quarterback signee AJ Duffy was seen on the Seminoles' social media platforms heading into Champions Hall.

Duffy tweeted just a bit earlier Monday telling 'Nole nation that he had made it home in the 850.

READ MORE: Report: Former Florida State Heisman winner to become quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech

The 'Noles are expecting a majority of all early enrollees to be on campus by the end of this week. Defensive back signee Sam McCall, Rodney Hill, Dante Anderson, Daniel Lyons, and more have safely made it to Tallahassee.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!