Handful of Florida State signees arrive in Tallahassee

After much anticipation, a majority of the signees in Florida State's 2022 recruiting class are making their way to Tallahassee. On January 2, Sam McCall, Dante Anderson, Daniel Lyons, and Rodney Hill announced their arrivals on campus.

Headlining the group of early enrollees is five-star Sam McCall. As the top prospect of the class, large expectations will be following him as he starts his career this spring. McCall, from Lake Gibson High School, is 6-0, 182 pounds and is the 3rd ranked safety in the country per 247Sports.

Another highly anticipated enrollee, three-star Rodney Hill, was the first to make his way to Tallahassee. The Bulloch Academy product is listed 5-10, 175 pounds and is the 25th best athlete in the country. Hill is one of the more vocal signees in the class and he'll look to make an early impact in the running back room.

Highschool duo three-star Daniel Lyons and four-star Dante Anderson wrap up the first group of early enrollees. Playing at Homestead High School, the two were a dynamic duo, causing havoc on the defensive side of the ball. Lyons is the 62nd best defensive lineman in the country and is listed at 6-4, 286 pounds. Anderson, ranked as the 19th best edge rusher per 247 Composite Rankings, is listed at 6-3, 205 pounds.