Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Handful of Florida State signees arrive in Tallahassee

    Early enrollees are beginning to arrive on campus.
    Author:

    After much anticipation, a majority of the signees in Florida State's 2022 recruiting class are making their way to Tallahassee. On January 2, Sam McCall, Dante Anderson, Daniel Lyons, and Rodney Hill announced their arrivals on campus. 

    READ MORE: FSU QB signee AJ Duffy impresses at Under Armour Game

    Headlining the group of early enrollees is five-star Sam McCall. As the top prospect of the class, large expectations will be following him as he starts his career this spring.  McCall, from Lake Gibson High School, is 6-0, 182 pounds and is the 3rd ranked safety in the country per 247Sports. 

    Another highly anticipated enrollee, three-star Rodney Hill, was the first to make his way to Tallahassee. The Bulloch Academy product is listed 5-10, 175 pounds and is the 25th best athlete in the country. Hill is one of the more vocal signees in the class and he'll look to make an early impact in the running back room.

    No image description

    Highschool duo three-star Daniel Lyons and four-star Dante Anderson wrap up the first group of early enrollees. Playing at Homestead High School, the two were a dynamic duo, causing havoc on the defensive side of the ball. Lyons is the 62nd best defensive lineman in the country and is listed at 6-4, 286 pounds. Anderson, ranked as the 19th best edge rusher per 247 Composite Rankings, is listed at 6-3, 205 pounds. 

    Capture
    Recruiting

    Handful of Florida State signees arrive in Tallahassee

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16922727
    Pro Noles

    FSU and Falcon Legend inducted to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

    12 minutes ago
    TJECZMWW4JHTJBIMSDDWCWZQI4.jfif
    Recruiting

    FSU QB signee AJ Duffy impresses at Under Armour Game

    4 hours ago
    2BCC9983-7720-45E3-A4B8-975CF7DF5A46
    Recruiting

    Two Future Seminoles Named to Georgia All-State Team

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16940151
    Basketball

    Game Preview: Florida State at NC State

    Jan 1, 2022
    USATSI_16827308
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State lands Illinois wide receiver transfer

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_13601997 2
    Pro Noles

    Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State offensive lineman

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17203328
    Recruiting

    Linebacker with ties to multiple Florida State coaches enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 31, 2021