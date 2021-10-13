Wednesday Practice Observations: BYE week wrap-up

The Seminoles will get some much needed time off for the rest of the week.

The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Wednesday morning as the team enjoys a BYE week before the second half of the season. Today was the last practice of the week as the Seminoles will get some time off before preparations for UMass begin.

NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

- First thing to note on, head coach Mike Norvell was extremely pleased with the practice.

- A Kansas City Chiefs scout is observing today.

- Practice started with a deep ball from Jordan Travis to Jordan Young.

- Pressure from the defense gets Malik McClain open on the sideline. Travis puts the ball right above the safety who was coming over to help.

- Offense scores on first play of goal line. A very pretty play call puts Ontaria Wilson in for 6.

- The defense does a good job in coverage on 7 on 7. The whistle is blown before Chubba Purdy can get a pass away.

READ MORE: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

- McKenzie Milton finds Wyatt Rector in the middle of the field and Rector makes a play on the ball for a nice gain.

- Jarvis Brownlee makes an athletic play on a pass, going vertical to come down with an interception.

- Purdy throws into a tight window to connect with Lawrance Toafili for a touchdown.

- DJ Lundy blows up a tight end who is trying to block him and the defensive sideline goes crazy.

- Lundy makes a great play in coverage. Dives in front of the receiver and knocks the ball away. Inches from an interception.

- Malcolm Ray with a great stop right in the middle. Doesn’t allow the runner to go anywhere.

- Milton with a nice ball to the sideline but an even better catch from Jordan Young getting his feet in.

- Jordan Young once again with a solid grab in coverage deep. #83 came to play today.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's win over North Carolina

- Joshua Farmer just blew up the middle for a TFL on a running back.

- The offense was driving down the field but linebacker Jayion McCluster makes an interception in the red zone. Norvell and the rest of the defense jump on top of him celebrating.