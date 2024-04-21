Former FSU Basketball Forward Reveals New Destination
Former Florida State forward Sola Adebisi will be transferring to The Citadel, a Division 1 military college based in Charleston, South Carolina. Adebisi appeared in 15 games for the Seminoles over the last two seasons as a walk-on, playing some real minutes when FSU was dealing with foul trouble or injuries.
At 6'7" and 205 pounds, Adebisi wasn't your normal walk-on and was extremely athletic. I've seen him throw down windmill and 360 dunks in warmups and he should fit right in with The Citadel's style. Adebisi was teammates with former Seminole Matthew Cleveland at Cambridge High School in the 2018-19 season. Luckily, Adebisi has made better life decisions and didn't transfer to Miami after leaving Florida State.
The Citadel is coming off an 11-21 season in the Southern Conference and is in coach Ed Conroy's second stint with the team. Being a military college, it's harder for them to recruit quality players, and they haven't had a winning season since 2009, the year Coach Conroy won SoCon Coach of the Year.
Adebisi was able to give FSU some big lifts, including four points in a first half against Clemson in January 2023, helping the 'Noles fight back from a 15-point deficit to take their first lead of the game heading into the break. Despite him being smaller, his athleticism allowed him to play at the 5 against certain lineups and I'm curious to see how he performs in an expanded role at The Citadel.
