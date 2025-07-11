Florida State basketball coach honors late former teammate with heartfelt statement
Former Florida State basketball forward Ryan Reid passed away on Wednesday at the age of 38. He played for the Seminoles from 2006-10.
Reid averaged 6.8 points during his time in Tallahassee, but was known for his staunch defense, a vital piece of Leonard Hamilton's tenure at FSU.
Reid's teammate for two seasons and current FSU basketball head coach Luke Loucks released a statement following his death on social media.
"Ryan was more than just a great basketball player — he was a great competitor, a trusted teammate, a natural leader, a devoted husband, and a loving father. He was a mountain of a man, both in stature and in spirit — always standing tall for the people he cared about.
His personality filled every room, his sense of humor lifted every moment, and his presence made us all better — on and off the court. I’ll forever be grateful for the battles we shared, the laughs we had, and the memories we built together.
You’ll be deeply missed, Ryan. Your legacy lives on through the lives you touched and the love you gave. No words make your passing easier, but your life will be celebrated by your friends, your family, and your fans."
Reid was drafted 57th overall by the Indiana Pacers, then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2010 NBA Draft process. He appeared in five games during the 2011-2012 season.
The former FSU forward also played in international leagues, in countries including Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, and France.
