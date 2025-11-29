3 takeaways as FSU Basketball gets obliterated by Texas A&M, 95-59
Florida State traveled down to Tampa to play Texas A&M on Friday night for the first of three straight tough non-conference games.
And this one got ugly QUICK. Florida State didn't look prepared for Texas A&M's pressure, they kept losing track of Ruben Dominguez (one of the greatest shooters on the planet right now), the transition defense was awful, and no one could get downhill to create easy shots for others.
That's how FSU found themselves down by 28 at halftime. Everything I said they'd need to do well in the preview was the exact opposite. And soon into the second half, they found themselves down by 31. The Seminoles started to chip away thanks to some big shots by Kobe MaGee, but the lowest it got was 19. But just when it felt FSU found themselves with some momentum, Texas A&M responded with a run of their own to push the lead back up to 27.
And FSU would never get much closer than that. It was a game where they struggled in just about every single aspect. You name it, they probably missed it. This is one of the classic "burn the tape" games, but there is a lot they need to learn from in this game, especially with Georgia on deck on Tuesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge. They got destroyed on the glass, couldn't make ANY kind of shot, including free throws, turned it over too often, and just looked completely outclassed.
In the end, they'd fall in this game 95-59.
Here are three takeaways from this embarrassment.
READ MORE: FSU Basketball starts tough stretch of non-conference play against Texas A&M
1. It's One Bad Game. Breathe. Relax.
This team was never projected to be amazing, and sometimes, bad games happen. It's college basketball. We've all been a part of it. Sometimes, you're going to get your butt handed to you on a silver platter. Especially when it's a first-year head coach who had no prior college coaching experience. It's a learning experience for everyone. Just have to actually learn from it.
2. Good Showing for Kobe MaGee and Literally No One Else
Kobe MaGee had been struggling to shoot in recent games, but he was the only one who really showed up on Friday evening. He had a season-high in points with 21, but everyone else just looked completely overmatched. It was good for him to get his shooting going because they're going to need it in some of these games coming up.
3. No Stat Single-Handedly Lost This Game
Usually, you can point to a stat or two and be like THAT's the reason Florida State lost. But when you're out-rebounded, out-shot, out-athleted, out-passed, and out-pressured, you may have to re-draw some things. FSU will be fine, the ACC is bad enough for them to still finish around .500, but they'll have to play better than they did tonight.
READ MORE: Three key matchups that will decide FSU football's rivalry game at Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok