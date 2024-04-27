Former FSU Football TE Jaheim Bell Selected by New England Patriots in NFL Draft
Former Florida State tight end Jaheim Bell has been drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round with the No. 231 overall pick.
Bell started his career at South Carolina before transferring to FSU for the 2023 season. He had been used as an H-back/hybrid tight end at South Carolina, rushing for 301 yards on 80 carries and having 56 catches for 757 yards and 10 total touchdowns in his three seasons there. Bell was used more as a true receiving threat in Tallahassee, with 39 catches for 501 yards with 3 total touchdowns in his lone season in the garnet and gold. They'd line him up in the backfield occasionally, but they'd use him more as a lead blocker in those situations.
As a smaller tight end, Bell's role in the NFL has yet to be determined. Some scouts see him as more of a fullback while others see the receiving talents he has with his top-end speed and want to see him on the perimeter more and more, but it's tough to thrive at the next level as a 6'2" tight end. He'll have to improve his blocking either way.
