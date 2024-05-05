Ex-FSU Football Defensive Lineman Transferring to Oregon State Football
The spring transfer portal is officially closed, but players who entered while the portal was open are still able to find their next destinations and take their time in doing so. One player soon to find their next home is a former Florida State defensive end.
Josh Griffis, who has spent time with three different programs at various levels since transferring from Florida State a few years ago, will be continuing his college career at Oregon State. He announced the news on social media on Saturday evening.
Griffis, a former three-star recruit and Florida State defensive end, left the Seminoles in 2021. He played briefly for Garden City Community College before joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State. He appeared in six games for the Tigers, totaling five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry.
After the season, Coach Prime took his talents to Colorado -- where he's been heavily involved in the news cycle since -- leaving Griffis and many other former Jackson State players in the transfer portal. This was after Griffis spent time in JUCO after being dismissed from Florida State.
The former Seminole then transferred to Tarleton State, where he finished with 13 total tackles, nine solo tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles during his 2023 college football campaign.
Now headed to Oregon State, Griffis is headed to a unique situation. The program has been left high and dry after the Pac-12 dissolved, with its members dispersing across the Big 12 and Big Ten. Now, with just two programs remaining in the conference, Oregon State has an arrangement with the Mountain West to fill out their 2024 college football schedule.
Griffis is technically joining a power conference, though the Pac-12 is a thing of the past and they're playing a very weak schedule compared to the Power Four -- involving the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and SEC. The former Seminole has had a very unique college football career path.
