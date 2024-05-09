FSU Football Favored Against Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, And Clemson Tigers In Early Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a remarkable 13-1 season which saw 10 players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. While most would expect a team that has lost that amount of talent to take a step back, some oddsmakers have the 'Noles at the top of the conference and ready to compete for another ACC Championship.
Last season, FSU also won the state of Florida by beating rivals Florida and Miami while taking down Clemson in the process. According to DraftKings.com, the Seminoles are early favorites to do it again.
It took a last-ditch effort to dethrone Clemson in overtime with an amazing touchdown pass from Jordan Travis to Keon Coleman, who are both headed to the NFL. The oddsmakers have the Seminoles as four-point favorites when the two teams face off on Saturday, October 5th. With Travis gone, Florida State will rely on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who will be facing his former team after transferring to Oregon State and then to FSU. The 'Noles will have home-field advantage this time, and it could be a preview of the 2024 ACC Championship Game
FSU is on a three-game winning streak against Miami and is favored to do it again when they travel down to Coral Gables to face the Hurricanes. The 27-20 victory a season ago was capped off by two touchdowns from running back Trey Benson and a 57-yard punt return and touchdown reception from Coleman on the same drive. The 'Noles are only slight favorites to win the match (-1), but Miami will also be breaking in a new quarterback in Cam Ward, who transferred in from Washington State.
The 24-15 victory over UF a season ago was triumphant but bittersweet. Travis had been sidelined with a devastating injury and backup Tate Rodemaker, the run game, and the defense had to will the 'Noles to a victory down in Gainesville, FL. FSU is nearly a two-touchdown favorite when they square off with the Gators (-12.5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the regular-season finale. The win was the second straight for the Seminoles in the Sunshine Showdown. Another victory for Florida State would mark just the fifth time in program history that the team has defeated the Gators three or more times in a row.
