Ex-FSU Football Defensive Lineman Transfers To Georgia State After Colorado Dismissal
A lot of noise was made last offseason when five members of Florida State's roster transferred to Colorado to play for Deion Sanders. Just one year later, only two former Seminoles remain on the Buffaloes' roster after defensive end Derrick McLendon (NFL), defensive back Omarion Cooper (transfer), and defensive tackle Bishop Thomas (dismissed) all departed from the program for various reasons.
Thomas was dismissed from Colorado in February after being suspended for a violation of team rules prior to the conclusion of the 2023 season. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal a couple of days ago and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. Thomas pledged his services to Georgia State on Wednesday evening - marking his third program in three years to begin his college career.
The Louisiana native will be suiting up for new head coach Dell McGee and a staff that is filled with ties to the Seminoles. Offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour, defensive backs coach Jeremiah Wilson, and wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig all had previous stints at Florida State.
Thomas appeared in nine games during his lone season with the Buffaloes, totaling six tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. He recorded a career-high three tackles and a tackle for loss in Colorado's victory against Arizona State in October.
A three-star prospect in Florida State's 2022 class, Thomas spent much of his season in Tallahassee contributing to the scout team while developing in a deep defensive line room. He made two appearances in reserve duty and recorded one tackle. Thomas was named FSU's Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year at the conclusion of the season.
Thomas is expected to have three seasons of eligbility remaining to utilize with the Panthers. Defensive back Travis Jay and defensive back Brendan Gant are the only former Seminoles left in Colorado.
Cooper re-joined Florida State earlier this week following his stint with the Buffaloes. The grass isn't always greener in Boulder.
