FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: QB Jordan Travis
We are four days away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where the prospects most likely to be drafted are projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
To start - the engine that drove Florida State throughout the last few seasons and the "reason" the Seminoles weren't allowed a College Football Playoff spot: quarterback Jordan Travis.
READ MORE: FSU Football Trades Blows Inside Doak Campbell Stadium During Spring Showcase
Jordan Travis spent five seasons in Tallahassee after starting his career at Louisville, amassing 8644 passing yards, completing 62.5% of his passes, 1910 rushing yards, and 97 total touchdowns. He suffered a devastating fractured fibula on November 18th against North Alabama, which cost him the rest of the season and was the excuse the CFP Committee used to leave an undefeated Florida State out of the Playoffs. Because of that injury, he wasn't able to participate at the NFL Combine or FSU's Pro Day but he's been optimistic he'll be able to throw in front of NFL personnel before the Draft, evidenced by a video that surfaced before his meeting with the New York Jets.
Measurements
Travis was able to weigh in at the combine: 6011 (6'1" and 1/8th of an inch) and 200 pounds, with a hand size of 9 inches and an arm length of 31.375 inches. The hand size is on the smaller end but he's on the smaller end of the prototypical NFL quarterback anyway. His durability may be called into question because of these measurements and he did deal with injuries throughout college, not even including this season's leg injury.
Visits and Meetings
So far, he's been on Top-30 pre-draft visits to the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, while also meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl. I'm sure he's talked with more teams than that, but those are the ones that have been announced.
What the Scouts Are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "In a career marked with challenges, Travis showed the resilience to overcome and finish his career playing his best football. He’s undersized but has an adequate arm and can help protect himself with his legs. The footwork isn’t always great, but he can throw effectively and fairly accurately as an improviser. Travis doesn’t usually beat defenses with pre-snap planning or eye work and can be a step slow to get through progressions and throw with anticipation. He displays good leadership and desires to take care of the football. Travis’ traits don’t stand out, but his mobility and continued growth as a passer could give him a shot to compete for a spot as a QB2/3 if evaluations of his leg injury check out."
Anonymous NFC scout to NFL.com: “He’s much more confident than he was back in 2021 and he’s just gotten a lot better as a quarterback, too.”
PFF.com: "Travis is a good athlete, a tough competitor and a QB who has great intangibles for out-of-structure plays. His follow-through fundamentals are a mess, likely due to him needing more power on most throws, which leads to inconsistencies. He is a developmental quarterback who will be a fan favorite no matter where he goes (likely on Day 3)."
Diante Lee of The Athletic (paywall): "(This) isn’t a slight or a dig at Travis’ ability or production, but I think we have to acknowledge that he’s playing the same kind of game within the same offensive system he’s had for a half-decade now. Part of that answer is due to his size (6 feet 1, 202 pounds) — it’s unrealistic to think a smaller quarterback has a high ceiling if he isn’t bringing a blue-chip arm with him. In an NFL where throwing windows seem to be closing faster than ever, I don’t see Travis having enough arm talent to carve out consistent success, especially from the pocket. I do think he’s the kind of quarterback you bring in with a Day 3 draft pick, however, because he seems to command respect and inspire the belief of his teammates. He can play in the more spread-out offenses and use his legs to take advantage of available yards. We just know that’s not enough to win games on a regular basis at the next level."
Dana Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Travis is a tough, bursty athlete with elusive scrambling skills
and fearless decision-making. Though he showed improvements each season as a passer, his inconsistencies with placement and processing pop up on every tape. Overall, Travis is a competitive and creative dual-threat quarterback, but the sporadic elements to his game and average size/arm limit his NFL upside. He projects as a No. 2 or 3 option best-suited for a rhythm offense."
Projected Draft Range
As seen in the quotes above, scouts seem to see him as a mid-Day 3 pick, so around the 5th or 6th rounds. If we look at the teams we can confirm have met with him or had him in for a visit: Raiders (picks 112, 148, and 208 in rounds 4-6), Jets (picks 111, 134, and 185), Steelers (119, 178, and 195), and Commanders (139 and 152).
The Raiders brought in Gardner Minshew this offseason and drafted Aidan O'Connell in the 4th round last year, making some starts for them. They're one of the many teams that are looking to be aggressive for one of the top-6 QB prospects (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix, and Bo Nix) and I only see them being a serious contender for Travis if they can't get one of those 6.
The Steelers traded away Kenny Pickett but brought in an over-the-hill Russell Wilson, traded for the polarizing Justin Fields, and signed Kyle Allen for depth. I'd be surprised if they drafted a QB with other needs on the roster.
Washington is almost assuredly drafting either Maye, Daniels, or McCarthy at #2 overall to start the draft, so unless they want to run 2012 back and draft two quarterbacks in the same class, I'd be surprised to see him end up there, especially with only two picks as we stand today.
The Jets seem like the option that makes the most sense, on paper. They have an aging legend at quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an Achilles tear, signed Tyrod Taylor as veteran depth (and can be a player Travis aspires to be, as they have similar characteristics), and still have Zach Wilson who they have made known is available but no one wants him. Two older veterans and a younger QB they no longer want, this would be a great place for the former Seminole to land.
Predicted Landing Spot
I believe Jordan Travis will be drafted by the New York Jets, who will trade up slightly from 185 to the end of the 5th round.
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterbacks Set to Debut Turquoise Heritage Jerseys at Spring Showcase
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the spring
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok