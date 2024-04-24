FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: LB Kalen DeLoach
We are hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Kalen DeLoach made himself a fan-favorite throughout his five years in Tallahassee, showing true love for the university and its fans. You could see the emotion in his eyes as he left the field for the final time in the Orange Bowl; he truly is Seminole-blooded. DeLoach had a pretty solid career too: 202 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and 2 interceptions over his final three seasons, as well as arguably the biggest play of the 2023 season with a sack and scoop-n-score at Clemson.
Measurements
DeLoach is an undersized linebacker, measuring in at 5114 (5 feet, 11 and 4/8ths inches) and 210 pounds. Some have wondered if playing safety may be in his future because of his size, especially with his 4.47 40-yard dash. He had a solid bench performance with 23 reps, but didn't do great in the jumps: 31.5-inch vertical and 9'11" broad jump. As a linebacker, his relative athletic score is just 6.54, however, if you convert him to free safety, he jumps to a 7.92 RAS and an 8.11 RAS at strong safety. It's something I'm sure teams are discussing about him.
Visits and Meetings
DeLoach met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders while at the East-West Shrine Bowl, among others.
What the Scouts are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Undersized linebacker who needs a team willing to work around his size deficiencies and find a way to emphasize his playmaking mentality. DeLoach is built like a strong safety and zooms around the line of scrimmage, darting into gaps and disrupting play designs, but he'll have issues holding up when blockers find him. He's an athletic blitzer with excellent body control in pursuit. While he's physically capable in man coverage, there are a few too many mental busts in the passing game. His size will be a concern, but he has run-and-hit talent and might offer enough sub-package potential to make a roster and eventually see the field beyond special teams."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "DeLoach doesn’t have the size or strength to be an every-down player in the NFL, but he has subpackage potential in the right situation if he continues to develop in coverage. His ability to consistently be the first guy down the field on kickoffs might be his saving grace."
Projected Draft Range
Because of his size, DeLoach is currently predicted to go in either the 7th round or go undrafted. Not a lot of teams love 5'11" linebackers. Still, he should be able to contribute immediately on special teams with his speed, something teams will prioritize in the final round of the draft.
Here are the 7th-round picks of the teams that have been associated with DeLoach thus far: Vikings (230 and 232), Jaguars (236), and Washington (222).
The Vikings especially could use a developmental linebacker. They signed Blake Cashman this offseason and uncovered Ivan Pace Jr. in undrafted free agency last year, another undersized linebacker. After those two, they don't have any pieces they're attached to, so selecting someone like DeLoach would be beneficial.
Jacksonville has a solid trio of linebackers with Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun, and Chad Muma, but they could stand to add some special teams help.
Prediction
Information has been hard to come by with DeLoach, as not many teams have publicly talked with him or brought him in for a visit. I currently have Kalen DeLoach going to the Vikings at pick 232. They love their guys who can make an impact on special teams and DeLoach should be able to do that immediately.
