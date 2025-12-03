Four-star QB makes it official with FSU football during Early Signing Period

The Florida State Seminoles need to build up their quarterback room.

Over the last two years, three signal-callers (Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy, Luke Kromenhoek) who signed with the Seminoles out of high school have transferred from the program. That's left Florida State thin at the most important position in the sport.

Looking into next season, there's no guarantee senior Tommy Castellanos or redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn will be back. Castellanos needs a waiver from the NCAA, while Glenn was passed up in the rotation by true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry.

Either way, Glenn, Sperry, junior Jaylen King, and redshirt sophomore Michael Grant are the only quarterbacks on the roster as of now. King redshirted this past season after transferring from East Tennessee State. Sperry has 17 career pass attempts.

Florida State will be adding another name to the room in the near future after locking up its signal-caller for #Tribe26.

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal Signs With Florida State

Jaden O'Neal/IG

On Wednesday, four-star quarterback Jaden O'Neal officially signed with Florida State. The move was expected as O'Neal committed to the Seminoles back in June.

O'Neal was pledged to Oklahoma but reconsidered that decision after the Sooners landed four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley. O'Neal even moved to the Sooner State to be closer to his future home.

Originally from California, O'Neal is more of a true pocket passer rather than a dual-threat. It'll be interesting to see how he fits in once he arrives in Tallahassee. He's expected to be an early enrollee.

During his senior season at Mustang High School, O'Neal completed 151/247 passes (61.1%) for 2,622 yards with 29 touchdowns to three interceptions. He added two scores on the ground.

O'Neal threw for 300+ yards in three games and tossed four touchdowns in four separate games.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 344 overall prospect, the No. 24 QB, and the No. 4 recruit in Oklahoma in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

O'Neal is the fifth blue-chip quarterback to sign with Florida State from the prep ranks since Norvell was hired, joining Chubba Purdy (2020), AJ Duffy (2022), Luke Kromenhoek (2024), and Kevin Sperry (2025). Sperry is the only previous signee remaining on the roster.

Kromenhoek and Purdy started a combined three games. Duffy never saw any significant action for Florida State.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 30 recruits in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 14 in the country.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Redshirt Junior Brock Glenn

Redshirt Junior Jaylen King

Redshirt Junior Michael Grant

Redshirt Freshman Kevin Sperry

True Freshman Jaden O'Neal

