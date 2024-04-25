FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: CB Renardo Green
We are hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Renardo Green blossomed into a quality cornerback for Florida State, being able to lock down a side of the field by himself. Many point to the LSU game this season where he limited Malik Nabers to his worst game of the season and he's a possible top-5 pick in this draft while Green is hoping to be picked on Day 2. Green only has one career interception (which came this year when Nabers slipped on a route), but has 17 pass breakups the last two seasons and has allowed a completion percentage of just 54.2% for his career. He's a sticky press-man corner, something teams are always looking for. Despite some size and top-end speed concerns, there is going to be a team that falls in love with him and selects him higher than many likely expect.
READ MORE: FSU Football Trades Blows Inside Doak Campbell Stadium During Spring Showcase
Measurements
Green measured into the NFL Combine at 5117 (5 feet, 11 and 7/8ths inches) and 186 pounds, with a 31.25-inch arm length. The height was as expected, but the weight is definitely a concern for the NFL given his playstyle. If he's going to continue to be a heavy press corner, he's likely going to need to add 10-15 pounds.
He showed solid athletic testing while he was there: 4.49 40-yard dash, 4.28 shuttle, 37.5-inch vertical, and 10'10" broad jump to give him a relative athletic score of 8.21. Getting in the 4.4s for his 40-yard dash was huge, as a lot of teams had questions about his speed.
Visits and Meetings
Green has met with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and New Orleans Saints. One team I wouldn't be surprised to be interested in him at some point is the Lions, he just has the mentality that would fit in well with them and they need a cornerback.
What the Scouts are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Pure press-man cornerback whose inspired coverage against LSU’s talented receiving corps should carry weight in his evaluation. Green is patient to match the release and possesses good agility to recover quickly when beaten. Elite body control allows him to phase double moves and route breaks. He’s quick to close and tackle when beaten. Physical play gets him flagged inside the route and he doesn’t find the football often enough when routes travel downfield. He can improve in run support, but he’s more than willing. Green might need safety help over the top, but his route tracing and catch restriction over the first two levels give him a good chance of becoming an above-average starter outside or from the slot."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Green is a polarizing prospect among NFL teams, because he doesn’t have desired size, speed or ball-tracking skills and won’t be a fit for every scheme. But his play personality and ability to quickly find his balance mid-coverage helps him stay connected and will give him a chance to earn a meaningful role in an NFL secondary."
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus: "Green loves to get up on the line of scrimmage and have only one thing to worry about: not letting the guy in front of him make a catch. He does that well with patient footwork and well-timed hand strikes when receivers get into their routes. He is rarely fooled to get out of control or show false steps. He is not as comfortable in off-coverage. In run defense, he is a willing tackler and conscious of setting the edge, but his lower weight impacts his effectiveness. Though he recorded just two interceptions in two years, he forced 17 incompletions in 2023. His burst and agility are above average, but his long speed is just average for the NFL."
Projected Draft Range
Green is currently projected to go in the 3rd or 4th round, competing with several different cornerbacks in that range to hopefully go earlier in the 3rd.
These are the current draft selections in that range of teams that have been associated with him so far: Packers (88, 91, and 126), Vikings (108 and 129), Cardinals (66, 71, 90, and 104), Colts (82 and 117), and Seahawks (81, 102, and 118). The Saints do not have picks in either the 3rd or 4th round.
Minnesota needs cornerbacks, but they've invested some draft capital in that position recently and may hold off for another round or two. Green Bay has shown interest in FSU's other cornerback, Jarrian Jones, and clearly like how they've been taught in Tallahassee. They've been trying to get their secondary fixed since Charles Woodson left it feels like.
The Cardinals are just a team that needs to acquire as much top-end talent as they can get, while the Colts have a clear need at cornerback if they don't address it earlier. Seattle I'd have a hard time believing they'd take an outside corner this early with Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon playing so well.
Prediction
Renardo Green's landing spot is tough to nail down right now. I'd love to see him in Minnesota selfishly, but he also just feels like a Detroit Lion, even if they haven't shown much interest in him publicly. In one mock draft I ran through, I placed him with the Lions at 73, but I think he's more likely to land with the Arizona Cardinals at pick 90.
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterbacks Set to Debut Turquoise Heritage Jerseys at Spring Showcase
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the NFL Draft
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok