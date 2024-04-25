FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: LB Tatum Bethune
We are hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Tatum Bethune started his career at UCF before transferring to Florida State for the final two seasons of his college career. He gained a reputation as a thumper, planting Jayden Daniels flat on his back to start the 2023 season, and added a needed veteran presence to the linebacker room and the defense as a whole. Bethune left Tallahassee with 154 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and a massive red zone interception in the ACC Championship.
Measurements
Another undersized linebacker at FSU, measuring in at 5114 (5 feet, 11 and 4/8ths inches) and 229 pounds, while only pushing out 16 reps on the bench press. He also had a hand size of 10 inches and an arm length of 32.375 inches.
The distinction between Bethune and Kalen DeLoach is DeLoach tested much better athletically. Bethune ran a 4.75 40-yard dash, 4.35 shuttle, 7.03 3-cone drill, and jumped a 30.5-inch vertical and a 9'7" broad. This resulted in a relative athletic score of just 4.10, giving Bethune a likely uphill battle to be drafted.
Visits and Meetings
Bethune has only met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and been on a pre-draft visit with the San Francisco 49ers, at least from what's been made available publically.
What the Scouts are Saying
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: "Bethune's linebacker play won't make it on most teaching tape, but it doesn't take much time to figure out that he's a football player. He's an inside linebacker with average size and questionable top-end speed, but he plays with reaction quickness. He'll take on blocks with aggression and plays with decent tackle strength in space. He has sound football IQ, but recognition of blocking scheme and play design can be inconsistent. He has good coverage awareness and can drag Y tight ends around the field. Bethune can be unorthodox, and he'll miss more tackles than you'd like, but he's productive, with a feel for the game that could see him land as a Day 3 linebacker with backup potential inside."
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Overall, Bethune is a fast-flow linebacker who plays with intent and coverage upside, but his aggressive nature will be used against him at the NFL level. He projects as an NFL backup and special teamer."
The Draft Network: "Bethune projects as an immediate core special teamer due to his willingness to be physical and his pursuit angles in space. Defensively, snaps as a rotational piece at linebacker could be his quickest path to playing time. All in all, there won't be a team in football that will turn down the potential of grabbing an extremely competitive and instinctual athlete like Bethune in the latter rounds despite his lack of size and overall mass."
Projected Draft Range
Like DeLoach, Tatum Bethune is currently projected to go in the 7th round or go undrafted because of his size and limited athletic scores. Of the two FSU linebackers, I'd think Bethune is more likely to go undrafted.
The Buccaneers and 49ers have been the only teams mentioned with him, with the Bucs holding pick 246 in the 7th round and the 49ers with pick 251. Tampa has been looking for some developmental linebackers as Lavonte David is nearing the end of his superb playing career, while the 49ers will need to add some depth in that room with Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl.
Some other teams that could use a late-round developmental linebacker include the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans, and the Green Bay Packers. He's going to have to make an impact on special teams no matter where he ends up if he wants to stick on a roster.
Prediction
Because of his athletic testing, I have Bethune going undrafted but being one of the main undrafted free agents at the top of teams' lists. Which team picks him up, who knows; the undrafted free agency pool is the Wild West.
