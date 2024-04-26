LA Rams Select Second FSU Football Star In Braden Fiske With No. 39 Overall Pick
The Florida State Seminoles saw Jared Verse go all go in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a 13-1 ACC Championship season featuring Heisman Trophy Finalist Jordan Travis and a slew of other talented prospects expected to be taken on days two and three.
A surprise candidate to go in the first round was FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske who saw his draft stock rise after a dominant performance at the NFL Combine. It didn't take long for Fiske to go off the board as the Los Angeles Rams traded up to select him in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick. He's the second former Seminole that the Rams have drafted in as many days after nabbing Jared Verse on opening night.
The two former teammates will continue to play under the same banner as they begin their professional careers.
Fiske was a one year transfer out of Western Michigan and finished the 2024 NFL Combine with an overall score of 6.34 and third out of all defensive tackles in the draft.
"I think it just showed everything we already knew here at Florida State," Fiske said to NoleGameday's Emily Peters of the multiple dominant performances the Seminoles showcased during the combine. "And we kind of got to show the world the amount of guys that we had. I mean, we got athletes here, we got ball players, and I mean, you can see it on the film. And I think just the combine performance backed it all up."
Fiske recorded 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season in Tallahassee, FL. He was a second-team All-ACC and a third-team All-American. The Rams will be getting a fast-paced and talented lineman that will help build a foundation in the NFC West after the retirement of Aaron Donald.
