Buffalo Bills Select FSU Football Star WR Keon Coleman in 2024 NFL Draft
Former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman has been drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 33rd overall pick at the top of the 2nd round, becoming the second former Seminole drafted thus far in the 2024 NFL Draft. In a loaded draft at his position, Coleman was the 8th wide receiver off the board.
There were few prospects in the upper range of the draft that were as polarizing heading into this as Coleman. Early in the season, Coleman was in consideration to be the second receiver off the board after Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., but some late-season injuries, a drop in production, and some questionable testing numbers dropped him down the board a little bit.
Coleman started his career at Michigan State but chose to transfer to FSU to boost his draft stock on a bigger stage and a chance to win a national championship. Unfortunately, the chance to win a championship was taken away from him and the rest of the team, but he still finished with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns while also returning punts for the 'Noles.
While at the NFL Combine, Coleman ran one of the slowest 40-yard dash times at 4.61 but still wowed with his vertical jump and smoothness through the gauntlet, being tracked as the fastest wide receiver through the drill and catching every pass. Some scouts have viewed his role as a big slot receiver because of that rather than a pure jump ball receiver.
Buffalo traded back multiple times in the first round to pick up extra draft capital and come away with a player that fills a huge need, as they traded away Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and Gabe Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They could even draft another receiver at some point given how big of a need it is.
READ MORE: 2024 NFL Draft Grades: Los Angeles Rams Select FSU Football EDGE Jared Verse
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State Football throughout the NFL Draft.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok