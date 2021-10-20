Dalvin Cook plans to change jersey number in 2022

The former Florida State star has had a lot of success with this number dating back to his prep days.

Former Florida State star and current Minnesota Viking, Dalvin Cook, is one of the top running backs in the NFL. Despite dealing with injuries early in his 2021 campaign, Cook is still on pace to break the century mark. He's recorded 80 carries for 366 yards and two touchdowns in four starts.

The Vikings are on a BYE week and Cook has an opportunity to get some extra rest before getting back to work in week eight. Regardless, he's still making headlines during his time off.

Cook made an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast on Tuesday morning. The show is co-hosted by former Florida State defensive back Bryant McFadden and current Minnesota defensive back Patrick Peterson.

While on the podcast, the topic of his jersey number came up and if he would ever change back to No. 4. For those who live under a rock, that's the number Cook wore when he set records at Florida State and Miami Central High School.

"Breaking, breaking news. Next year, I'm putting on four. I'm putting on four, I'm telling ya'll, I'm putting on four. Cookie monster time."

Cook went on to shout out the Vikings fanbase for supporting him during his time in No. 33. He's hoping a new number will lead to some rings.

“Yeah they can keep that, that’s where we started at. Where we headed at is different. Bigger things, we’re tryna get some rings. We’re chasing all that you know what I’m saying.”

The Florida native planned to switch numbers prior to the start of 2021 but it came at a steep price. Cook would have to buy out the existing No. 33 jersey inventory, which would've cost around $1.5 million. Instead, he's decided to wait and save some cash in the process.

Through five years in the NFL, Cook has recorded 849 carries for 4027 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. During his career in Tallahassee, the star running back totaled 687 carries for 4464 yards and 46 touchdowns. Cook is the leading rusher in program history.

Check out the full video below.

