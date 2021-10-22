    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dr. Myron Rolle helping less fortunate in Zambia

    The former Seminole continues to make an impact off of the field.
    Author:

    One of the most intriguing people to come through Florida State University was Dr. Myron Rolle. An NFL talent on the football field, Rolle elected to use his vast talents to help and improve the lives of others through neurosurgery. He spent time at Massachusetts General Hospital after graduating from the Florida State University College of Medicine in 2017 and was on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    The Texas native recently traveled to Zambia with the Caribbean Neurosurgery Foundation to continue his work with the less fortunate. During the trip, Rolle and other doctors operated on patients in need of brain surgery, including a young child, examined post-op patients, and paid for transport and food for patients/families. The experience was valuable for the foundation and what it wants to bring to the Caribbean. 

    Prior to his career in the operating room, Rolle starred in Tallahassee. He recorded 144 total tackles over his first two years at Florida State and more importantly, earned his bachelor's degree during that same span. In 2008, Rolle was selected as a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship. He was scheduled to interview for the award on the same night that the Seminoles played at Maryland.

    READ MORE: Four-star defensive end decommits from Florida State

    The interview took place in Alabama and the NCAA permitted Rolle to take a charter plane to College Park to play in the game. Hours beforehand, he learned that he had been awarded the prestigious honor. Rolle arrived late in the first half and would make two tackles in a 37-3 blowout win.

    No image description

    Following the game, legendary Florida State head coach said it felt like the Seminoles had won twice that night.

    "When we found out that he won Rhodes Scholarship," Bowden said. "It was like we got one win already."

    Rolle's impact and commitment to the health of others cannot be understated. It's inspiring to witness the things he has been able to achieve in the world of medicine and this is only the beginning.

    Dr. Myron Rolle helping less fortunate in Zambia

