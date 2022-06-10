Former Florida State defensive back accepts coaching position in XFL

The XFL is continuing to take steps toward the league's scheduled return in February of 2023. Back in April, the head coaches for all eight franchises were announced. Among the hires was legendary former Seminole defensive back and veteran coach, Terrell Buckley, who will lead the Orlando franchise.

Earlier this week, new brokes that the teams were adding additional staff ahead of the summer. In a release from the XFL, each franchise named a Director of Player Personnel, Offensive Coordinator, and Defensive Coordinator. This will allow teams to put a more precise focus on scouting players ahead of November's draft.

While there are some interesting names on the list such as Gregg Williams (DC), Ron Rook (Seattle), and June Jones (Seattle), the one that is going to catch Florida State fans' eyes is Tony Carter. The former Seminole defensive back and NFL veteran will join Buckley in Orlando as the franchise's defensive coordinator.

Carter has been a rising name in the coaching ranks over the last few years. He represented the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders at the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2018. Carter coached cornerbacks at Jacksonville University the following season before joining the Detroit Lions as a defensive assistant in 2020. He was elevated to interim defensive backs coach late in the season after Steven Gregory tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida native returned to the college ranks in 2021 as the cornerback's coach at Southern Illinois. Last fall, Carter helped shape a defense that recorded 18 interceptions and 44 pass deflections.

His move to the XFL marks the first time that Carter has been elevated to a coordinator role at any level. He'll bring experience from the college and NFL levels that will only benefit the franchise under the guidance of first-time head coach, Terrell Buckley. The two will look to translate their prowess as defensive backs on the field to the players in Orlando.

Prior to Carter's time as a coach, he was one of the best defensive backs at Florida State for a stretch in the late 2000s. From 2005-08, he started all 50 of the games that he appeared in for the Seminoles. Carter recorded 139 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and nine interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He made the All-ACC all four years, including back-to-back first-team selections to cap off his college career.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound defensive back spent seven years in the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2009. While playing for five different franchises, Carter totaled 49 tackles, three interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns in 45 appearances.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



