Former Florida State running back declares for 2022 NFL Draft

It's decision time across the nation as college football players elect whether to stay at their current school, enter the transfer portal, or declare for the NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost multiple scholarship players since the regular season ended, including veteran linebacker Emmett Rice, who was forced to enter the draft after his eligibility was exhausted while he was recovering from an injury.

On Tuesday evening, former Florida State running back and current South Carolina running back, Zaquandre White, released a statement that detailed his intentions to go pro. White signed with the Seminoles out of high school and was a member of the team from 2017-18.

"Gamecock Nation,

As a kid growing up in Florida, playing big time college football was always a dream of mine. While playing these past 5 years, I also set a goal of playing in the NFL. After a lot of thought, prayer and talking with my family, I have decided to start pursuing this goal and begin preparing for the NFL Draft immediately. I would like to thank God, my family, and all of my coaches through the years for pushing me and helping me become the player and man I am today. I want to thank my teammates for all of the memories on and off the field and for a brotherhood that will last a lifetime. Finally, I want to thank the great South Carolina fans for your support. I couldn't have picked a better place to finish my last 2 years of my college football career.

I look forward to making my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Gamecock Nation proud at the next level!"

The Florida native redshirted during his true freshman under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. When former head coach Willie Taggart was hired, White was moved to outside linebacker. In reserve duty, he recorded 22 tackles and one kick-return in 11 appearances.

White chose to transfer following the 2018 season and went the JUCO route. He rushed 137 times for 856 yards with ten touchdowns while spending a season with Iowa Western Community College.

Following that, White landed at South Carolina. He played sparingly under former head coach before earning a larger role once Shane Beamer took over in 2021. As a redshirt senior, White recorded 88 carries for 583 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 202 yards and three more touchdowns.

After a difficult start to his college career, White turned things around and proved he could compete in the SEC. We'll see if that helps his transition to the NFL.

