Veteran Florida State linebacker leaving the program to focus on 2022 NFL Draft

We're well into the offseason now and college players are making their decisions on if they are staying at their schools, transferring, or if eligible, preparing for the NFL Draft.

On Tuesday afternoon, redshirt senior linebacker, Emmett Rice, announced that he'll be leaving Florida State University to focus on training for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I would like to thank God for this amazing journey. I would also like to thank my family and friends and all of the coaches that were able to impact me as a player and a man. I would also like to thank the Nole family for making this a great experience that I will have forever. Now that my time at FSU has come to an end and the next phase of my football journey begins, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you."

Rice dealt with injury rehabilitation for a majority of the 2021 season and didn't see much of any playing time. He dressed out fully for the first time this last season on Senior Day. There was hope he'd be available for Adam Fuller's defense near the second half of the season but it never happened.

Rice was a part of the 2016 recruiting class coming in as a top-50 linebacker. The senior's college career will end with recording 81 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.