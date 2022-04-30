Skip to main content

Former FSU Running Back Jashaun Corbin signs undrafted free agent deal

The former Seminole back finds a new home...

Surprisingly, former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin went undrafted this weekend, along with every other former Seminole except for defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Shortly following the conclusion of the draft, Corbin announced he was signing an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Spending the first two years of college with Texas A&M, playing 14 games Corbin, totaled 1,025 all-purpose yards including 483 rushing yards. After suffering a serious injury, the talented young back found himself falling on the depth chart and entered the transfer portal. Corbin committed to Florida State on December 28, 2019. Coming in as a transfer, he and the coaching staff knew there was work to be done to get himself healthy again leading to an interesting transition for the Seminoles. Getting healthy swiftly, Corbin was ready to play in the upcoming 2020 season. 

In 2020,  Corbin played in all nine games including eight starts as he rushed 81 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns. In the passing game, Corbin had 19 receptions for 115 yards. The promising back excelled in the classroom as well being awarded a Seminole Scholar and a part of the ACC All-Academic Team.

The following season, Corbin started all 12 games totaling 1,159 all-purpose yards including 887 rushing yards, 25 receptions or 128 yards, and eight touchdowns. He showed his explosive play ability when he had the two longest rushes in the ACC with an 89-yard touchdown run against Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown run against Louisville. Corbin did exactly what he needed to do during the season to give himself a great chance of being drafted in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft but that didn't come to fruition.

