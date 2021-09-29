September 29, 2021
Wednesday practice observations: Mid-week preparations for the Orange

Notes on Jordan Travis, Jarvis Brownlee, Ontaria Wilson and others.
The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Wednesday morning as they prepare to face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

- Defensive back Jarvis Brownlee with good pursuit and good open field tackling early in practice.

- Jermaine Johnson bull rushes and pushes his blocker into the QB almost as soon as the play started.

- Quarterback Jordan Travis gets some early work in 11 on 11.

- With a clean pocket but good coverage downfield, Travis shows off some awareness by scrambling for about 10.

- Beautiful throw by Travis to Keyshawn Helton. He put it right in a window between two defenders.

- Ontaria Wilson got open in the end zone on one rep but Travis was under pressure and had to throw the ball away.

- Head coach Mike Norvell was happy with Helton's effort on a couple different reps

- Like we mentioned yesterday, there's a noticeable uptick in energy from last week. It's reverberating from the coaches to the players.

- Norvell has spent a lot of time watching the quarterbacks go through drills today.

- Travis continues to have a solid practice. He tossed two deep balls in a row and hit his receiver in stride, looked to be about 50 yards in the air during individual drills.

- Linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. had an incredible reaction to a pass that was batted at the line of scrimmage, coming away with an acrobatic pick.

- Ontaria Wilson gets open and Travis finds him for a big gain.

- Travis is slinging it this morning. He just threw into a tight window over a LB and in front of a DB to hook up with Malik McClain.

- The entire offense went over to the end zone to celebrate after a successful two-point conversion.

- Later in practice, Wilson was able to come down with a deep ball in one on one coverage. The redshirt junior had to adjust his body to make the catch.

- Defensive back Renardo Green flashes a few times today. On one play, he recovered and slapped a ball of a receivers hands near the end zone.

- Ron Dugans throws some praise Wilson's way after he drives a defensive back 15 yards off the ball on a block.

- Ontaria Wilson continues to pop up on Wednesday. This time it's on a throw from Chubba Purdy for a completion.

- Purdy had his moments as well, he was able to find Keyshawn Helton deep for a touchdown.

- Travis connected with Helton as well towards the end of practice for a big gain.

- That's going to wrap it up for today. Overall, a good looking practice from the 'Noles.

Some standouts:

- Jordan Travis 

- Ontaria Wilson 

- Keyshawn Helton 

- Stephen Dix 

- Jarvis Brownlee 

- Jermaine Johnson

