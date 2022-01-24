Former Seminole making push for Rookie of the Year after career-night

The former 'Nole is tearing it up in his rookie season.

In the Toronto Raptors 109-105 win against the Washington Wizards Jan. 21, former Florida State basketball standout and Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 27 points.

In 40 minutes, Barnes shot 12-of-19 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. As many Seminole fans who watched Barnes in Tallahassee would guess, the former Seminole did not hold back any emotion during his career night.

Roughly three months into this rookie season, the 2021 No. 4 overall pick is averaging 14.4 points per game, which is fifth among all rookies. His 7.9 rebounds per game lead all rookies, while his 3.4 assists per game rank fourth in the rookie class.

Wizards guard and 3x NBA All-Star Bradley Beal had high praise for Barnes after the game.

If Barnes continues to put up consistent numbers across the board, many believe he has a legitimate shot at winning the Rookie of the Year award. He would become the first ‘Nole to win the award since Dave Cowens won in 1970-71 with the Boston Celtics.

