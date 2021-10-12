Former Seminole waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers

On a day when one former Seminole from the 2019 Draft Class gets a contract extension, the other gets waived. Mfiondu Kabengele, the 27th Pick of the 2019 Draft, was waived this afternoon by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had just signed a 3-year, $3.7 million non-guaranteed contract with them last season.

Kabengele has had a well-traveled career already. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night to join his college teammate Terance Mann, but was never really given a chance to play. At the trade deadline last season, he was sent to the Sacramento Kings along with cash, for a second-round pick swap, before the Kings waived him. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers soon after on 10-Day contracts before eventually signing for the rest of the season while averaging 4.3 PPG and 2.8 RPG.

This is somewhat of a surprise given his talent, but the Cavaliers are really deep in the post. Hopefully, he’ll get another opportunity. His last season in Tallahassee (2018-19), he really emerged as a dominant threat down low for the Seminoles, averaging 13.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.5 BPG, and winning ACC 6th Man of the Year.

