    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Former Seminole waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers

    The 2019 First-Round pick is looking for another opportunity after being cut in training camp.
    Author:

    On a day when one former Seminole from the 2019 Draft Class gets a contract extension, the other gets waived. Mfiondu Kabengele, the 27th Pick of the 2019 Draft, was waived this afternoon by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had just signed a 3-year, $3.7 million non-guaranteed contract with them last season.

    Kabengele has had a well-traveled career already. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on draft night to join his college teammate Terance Mann, but was never really given a chance to play. At the trade deadline last season, he was sent to the Sacramento Kings along with cash, for a second-round pick swap, before the Kings waived him. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers soon after on 10-Day contracts before eventually signing for the rest of the season while averaging 4.3 PPG and 2.8 RPG.

    READ MORE: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

    This is somewhat of a surprise given his talent, but the Cavaliers are really deep in the post. Hopefully, he’ll get another opportunity. His last season in Tallahassee (2018-19), he really emerged as a dominant threat down low for the Seminoles, averaging 13.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.5 BPG, and winning ACC 6th Man of the Year. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver enters transfer portal

    USATSI_16059179
    Pro Noles

    Former Seminole waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_16349896
    Basketball

    Terance Mann signs contract extension with LA Clippers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15374036
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 7

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16698514
    Football

    ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16923858
    Football

    3 UP, 3 DOWN: North Carolina

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_14034953
    Football

    Florida State wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    Oct 11, 2021
    IMG_54FE4C13E66F-1
    Football

    WATCH: Jameis Winston throws incredible Hail Mary touchdown for Saints

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_16925273
    Football

    Three thoughts on Florida State's upset victory in North Carolina

    Oct 10, 2021