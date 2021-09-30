Jameis Winston’s Dream Forever Foundation Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Ida Relief

New Orleans, LA (September 30, 2021) - Jameis Winston, the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints and founder of the Dream Forever Foundation has announced today a $50,000 donation to United Way of Southeast Louisiana (SELA) to benefit the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and surrounding areas.

“Hurricane Ida has caused widespread devastation in our community and has impacted the lives of so many people across the state of Louisiana,” said Winston. “My teammates and I are committed to helping our community bounce back and persevere day by day during this difficult time.”

The donation to United Way SELA is in addition to a donation of over 65,000 units of water in partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. As part of the on-going effort, multiple deliveries have been made in the New Orleans area including to the Boys and Girls Club, 8 recreational centers serving as cooling stations and directly to the New Orleans Police Department & first responders as well.

Winston has also launched a Nola Strong T-shirt campaign donating 100 percent of the net-proceeds to World Central Kitchen. The funds raised will specifically be used to help provide warm meals to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Furthermore, through his Dream Forever Foundation, Winston has also supplied thousands of bottles of water provided by Eleven86 Water, electrolyte drinks, snacks, work gloves, roofing nails, and other materials for damaged roofs to the New Orleans Police Department Justice Foundation.

United Way SELA and its volunteers have held 16 pop-ups distributing food, supplies, financial and legal support to those in New Orleans who have been affected by Hurricane Ida and served over 10,000 meals to its citizens as well.

About Dream Forever Foundation

Jameis Winston's Dream Forever Foundation is based on Winston’s personal mission to DREAM FOREVER. The purpose of the foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities, and resources to develop and achieve their dreams.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

United Way has embarked on a journey to renew our approach to creating lasting change. Through research and engagement, it became clear that poverty is the fundamental issue in the region and the root cause of many of our social problems. This has led United Way to a bold vision to eradicate POVERTY. The aim of this plan is to present a compelling path forward toward a stronger, prosperous, and more equitable region. We want businesses and individuals to join us in developing strategies and partnerships. Together we can educate and empower people to help lift them out of poverty to create a stronger, better community.

*Press release courtesy of Joe Hernandez, Just Win Management Group

