Jermaine Johnson mocked in First-Round by The Athletic

The Seminoles haven't had a player selected in the First-Round since 2019. Can Jermaine Johnson break that streak?

One of the top edge-rushers available in the 2022 class is former Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The grad-transfer elected to spend his final season of eligibility in Tallahassee and it paid off, literally. Johnson made an instant impact in the Seminoles' locker room and carried that presence onto the field. He recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown.

Following the season, Johnson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year while also earning First-Team All-Conference honors.

His performance has caught the eye of both NFL scouts and the media. Johnson was a familiar face on mock drafts throughout his dominating senior campaign and that has continued into the offseason.

Earlier this week, The Athletic released its most recent edition of its 2022 NFL mock draft. Interestingly enough, Johnson is currently projected as a First-Round pick, No. 25 overall, to the Miami Dolphins. If this mock draft was to hold steady, Johnson would be the fifth defensive end selected.

The snippet on Johnson is below, you can check out the full mock draft from The Athletic here.

"The Dolphins drafted an edge rusher in the first round last year but could do it again if they lose Emmanuel Ogbah to free agency. Johnson has the length, agility, and violent hands to be disruptive as both a pass rusher and run defender."

The goal for the Minnesota native over the coming months will be to continue to try and boost his stock. Johnson is set to participate in the Senior Bowl, where he'll work with NFL coaches and have a lot of eyes on him when the exhibition is played on Saturday, February 5.

It is all but a foregone conclusion that Johnson will receive an invitation to the NFL Combine in March. That will give Johnson another opportunity to win over coaches in interviews and display his impressive athleticism.

