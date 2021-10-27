Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU kicker

The Chargers now have five former Seminoles on their roster.

It took less than a week on the open market but former Florida State star kicker Dustin Hopkins has already found a new home. On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they were bringing Hopkins in to replace Tristan Vizcaino.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

The Texas native got surprising news last week when the Washington Football Team elected to release him after six plus seasons with the organization. Hopkins made 163 of 194 field-goal attempts (84%) and 179 of 190 extra points (94.2%) during his time with the Football Team. In Washington's first game without Hopkins, Chris Blewitt went 1/2 on kicks. That's one less miss than Hopkins has all season.

Hopkins originally began his career with Buffalo after the Bills selected him in the Sixth-Round of the 2013 draft. He never appeared in a game with the Bills after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury during his rookie season.

READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

The former Seminole ended his career in Tallahassee as one of the best place-kickers to ever wear garnet and gold. He still ranks as the No. 8 in scoring in the history of college football. Hopkins is also the ACC leader in field goals made in a career.

READ MORE: FSU's Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are building a stable of Florida State stars on the west coast. With the signing of Hopkins, the Chargers now boast five former Seminoles on their 53-man roster; defensive back Derwin James, defensive back Asante Samuel Jr, defensive back Trey Marshall, fullback Gabe Nabers, and Hopkins.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook