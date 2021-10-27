    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU kicker

    The Chargers now have five former Seminoles on their roster.
    Author:

    It took less than a week on the open market but former Florida State star kicker Dustin Hopkins has already found a new home. On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they were bringing Hopkins in to replace Tristan Vizcaino.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

    The Texas native got surprising news last week when the Washington Football Team elected to release him after six plus seasons with the organization. Hopkins made 163 of 194 field-goal attempts (84%) and 179 of 190 extra points (94.2%) during his time with the Football Team. In Washington's first game without Hopkins, Chris Blewitt went 1/2 on kicks. That's one less miss than Hopkins has all season.

    Hopkins originally began his career with Buffalo after the Bills selected him in the Sixth-Round of the 2013 draft. He never appeared in a game with the Bills after being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury during his rookie season.

    READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

    No image description

    The former Seminole ended his career in Tallahassee as one of the best place-kickers to ever wear garnet and gold. He still ranks as the No. 8 in scoring in the history of college football. Hopkins is also the ACC leader in field goals made in a career.

    READ MORE: FSU's Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

    The Los Angeles Chargers are building a stable of Florida State stars on the west coast. With the signing of Hopkins, the Chargers now boast five former Seminoles on their 53-man roster; defensive back Derwin James, defensive back Asante Samuel Jr, defensive back Trey Marshall, fullback Gabe Nabers, and Hopkins.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_16783797
    Pro Noles

    Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU kicker

    1 minute ago
    183563c754314b078982f0c16cffa720
    Football

    FSU’s Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17011653 (1)
    Football

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Clemson

    1 hour ago
    8C837C96-1639-4747-A50D-B3384A3E96B7
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Jameis Winston gets frustrated with receiver on Monday Night Football

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_17011577
    Football

    Five Plays that Changed the Game: Florida State vs. UMass

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16970438
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 9

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_13574760
    Football

    Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's game

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_17028432
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Scottie Barnes commits 'Nole on 'Nole crime

    Oct 25, 2021