FSU’s Jermaine Johnson projected as top-10 pick in NFL mock draft

Anyone who has watched the Seminoles this year is aware of the impact Jermaine Johnson has had on this Florida State team. It seems to be paying off as Jermaine Johnson was most recently projected at No. 10 overall to the Miami Dolphins in an NFL Mock Draft from Walter Football.

"The Dolphins could use another talented edge rusher to help them defeat Josh Allen.



Jermaine Johnson, who left Georgia for Florida State, has good speed off the edge."

Florida State has improved dramatically thanks to Jermaine Johnson. Just a season ago, the Seminoles had only 10 sacks as a team. Johnson has 6.5 by himself in just seven games. He has impacted the entire defensive line as well. If you ask his teammates who has been a mentor this year, a good majority would mention his name.

The graduate transfer has also been a leader in the Seminole locker room. Head coach Mike Norvell and his assistants attribute a lot of Florida State’s improved culture to Johnson. They have said how important his attitude and maturity are. Having a graduate transfer who can help build a culture is something any team could benefit from. But it seems like a perfect fit at Florida State.

And Johnson is benefiting from the connection at Florida State. He is being talked about among the best defensive linemen in the country. He was also named to the CBS Sports Midseason All-America team.

It looks like Jermaine Johnson made the right choice to join Florida State. Behind his talent, experience, and leadership, the Minnesota native could make himself a lot of money doing what he loves.