    January 5, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to play in NFL week 18

    The former 'Nole is making a phenomenal speedy comeback.

    In an extraordinary effort, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is slated to make his season debut less than six months after tearing his Achilles.

    In today’s pro game the medical advancements allow players to bounce back quicker than ever before. Pro athletes have gifts and the ability to recover the trounces regular folks, but what Cam Akers has been able to do is still insane and shows just how much of a freak he really is.

    Expected to have a strong second season for the Rams, Akers tore his Achilles in July, and at the time, was thought to surely be out for the 2021 season. In a remarkable recovery, Sean McVay announced that Akers has been removed from the injured reserve and is expected to play this Sunday.

    No image description

    In a tough NFC race getting Akers back for the playoffs is a major win for McVay and the Rams organization. We will see this weekend how Akers looks, but this move makes the NFC West leaders a serious legitimate threat in January.

