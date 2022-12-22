Pair of former Seminoles selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Game

The rosters for the National Football League's (NFL's) Pro Bowl Games rosters were announced on Dec. 21 and Florida State placed two former players on the list.

Los Angeles Chargers' strong safety Derwin James was named a starting safety for the American Football Conference (AFC).

Through 12 regular season games, James has totaled 106 tackles (61 solo), five tackles for loss, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

It's the third Pro Bowl appearance for the former Seminole after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Before the 2022 season, Los Angeles and James agreed on a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension which made him the highest-paid safety in the league.

In the National Football Conference (NFC), Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was selected as one of six defensive linemen from the conference.

Burns has already reached a career-high 10.5 sacks with three weeks left in the regular season. He's also tallied 58 tackles (14 for loss) and 18 quarterback hits.

It's the second Pro Bowl appearance for Burns, who is eligible for a contract extension in the 2023 offseason. Burns was selected No. 16 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and Carolina picked up his fifth-year option last spring.

Burns and the Panthers suit up against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 24, while James Jr and the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 26.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson was also named a Pro Bowler. Dickerson spent 2016-18 at Florida State before transferring to Alabama.

The Pro Bowl Games is on Feb. 5, 2023, at noon. It'll be the first time in NFL history the Pro Bowl is a flag football game.

For the full AFC roster, click here. For the full NFC roster, click here.

All statistics were collected via Pro Football Reference.

