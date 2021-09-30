WATCH: Tom Brady and Jalen Ramsey exchange words after matchup

Two of the greatest in the sport had a classy exchange on the field after LA's win over Tampa Bay.

If you pay any attention to the NFL, you likely saw the Los Angeles Rams dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Although, something you might not have seen was the altercation between former Seminole Jalen Ramsey and Tom Brady. After the game, the two met in the middle of the field and exchanged words about the respect they have for one another.

READ MORE: FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Ramsey was the first, telling Brady that he “loves playing against him”, and proceeded to call Brady the GOAT. Brady responded to that remark by telling the All-Pro cornerback he thinks the same. Check out the full video below.

Many people in the NFL world might not love Jalen Ramsey, but Nole Nation adores him. And for good reason. Having mutual respect with a quarterback who is widely regarded as the greatest of all time isn’t something that comes naturally. It is earned. And the lockdown cornerback has earned that respect.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Syracuse game

Follow Noah Jahn on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook