2023 offensive line target speaks after a "great" visit to Florida State

One of the top targets for FSU speaks on his visit to Tallahassee.

Orange Park, FL standout offensive lineman Roderick Kearney entered his weekend visit to Florida State with high interest in the in-state program. After his visit, it looks like the coaching staff made a major impact on Kearney as the 2023 recruiting cycle starts to really kick-off.

Florida State has pegged 4-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney as one of their top offensive line targets for the 2023 class. The in-state lineman has reciprocated the interest, coming to the weekend visit looking to build on the relationships he has formed so far in his recruitment.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

“I came on this visit with my family and it was great,” Kearney said. “It was great meeting with the coaches and seeing everything. Man, it was just great. They showed me everything I needed to see. Coming into the visit I had them at the top - that made the visit even better for me.”

Kearney told NoleGameday before the visit that he was excited to meet with Coach Atkins and the staff in general. He was blown away by the staff after meeting them Saturday.

“I met with Coach Norvell, Coach Atkins, and all of the staff really - they are just great people,” Kearney said. “I wanted to get a chance to meet with the players, which I did, too. I thought it was a good idea how they are having smaller groups visit because you get more of that one-on-one time with them. My dad liked the staff and that approach.”

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

“Coach Atkins was telling me a lot about what they can offer me as a program,” Kearney continued. “We talked about what he can teach me. He’s always real with me and never sugar coats it. I like how we can keep it personal and talk about everything but football.”

Roderick’s one-on-one time with head coach Mike Norvell was a special one for the standout lineman.

“I can’t say everything we talked about, just know we had a good conversation,” Kearney said. “We talked a lot about how he likes me as a person, likes my personality, and how I play.”

While this was his third visit to FSU, Kearney got a chance to tour the campus for the first time and liked what he saw.

“I liked how cultural the campus is,” Kearney said. “They have historical sites all around the campus talking about the history of the school, and they have monuments and things like that. That’s what really stood out to me about the visit, too. I didn’t know the campus was like that.”

READ MORE: Oregon running back transfer commits to Florida State

Kearney has a January 29th visit to UCF lined up, then plans on taking a break from visits before he picks them back up in the spring.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!