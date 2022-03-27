2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek talks commitment to Florida State

Luke Kromenhoek was offered by Florida State last summer. As his first power 5 offer, FSU was front of mind for the talented quarterback from Savannah, GA. Saturday he decided to go ahead and commit to FSU.

Since his offer last summer the Seminoles were a top flight choice for Luke Kromenhoek. Mike Norvell, then offensive coordinator Kenny Dillgham and Tony Tokarz identified him early as a top choice for the 2024 class. He said the fact that FSU was his first offer helped laid the groundwork for today’s decision.

“To be honest, after they offered me I knew I was a top choice for FSU,” Kromenhoek said. “They told me that my offer was commitable, and that they’d take my commitment that day if I wanted to. It felt special that they were my first offer. They like my intensity, competiveness, and how the ball jumps off my hand.”

Since his Elite Junior Day visit the Seminoles have been on his mind. He said that after a conversation with his family he knew what he wanted to do.

“It’s just a feeling I was having, and the topic came up so me and my family talked about it,” Kromenhoek said. “Everything just works at FSU. My mom and dad can come watch me play. The fans, the history and the coaching staff are great. I’m really excited about the future. I think it’s going to be great and I want to be apart of it. I really like it there, so I wanted to lock in my spot and let the coaches know I’m all in.”

Luke committed to both Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz on FaceTime.

“I was talking with Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz and I did it,”Kromenhoek said. “They were super stoked. I’m just excited to be apart of it and work with the coaches.”

The future is one reason why Luke committed to FSU. He feels the right staff is in place to get back among the nation’s elite.

“The type of energy the coaches bring to the table is unmatched,” Kromenhoek said. “I think they are the staff that is going to bring FSU back to the top and back to winning national championships. They are the guys for the job. They’re bringing in great recruits and I like what they’re doing there.”

While Luke has good arm talent he says his competitiveness is his best trait as a signal caller.

“My arm talent is very good, but what makes me stand out is my competitiveness,” Kromenhoek said. “I’ll run through a 400 pound defensive lineman to get the ball in the end zone. I’m going to get there, that’s just my mentality. I’m a leader and a playmaker. I’ll put my body on the line to succeed and win.”

Kromenhoek will be in Tallahassee for the spring game and he plans on helping build the Tribe24 class.

“I’m locked into FSU,” Kromenhoek said. “I’m coming for the spring game and I plan to talk to Coach Tokarz about what what prospects to go after to help make the 2024 class the best in the nation.”

