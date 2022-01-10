BREAKING: Transfer West Virginia wide receiver commits to Florida State

West Virginia transfer wide receiver, Winston Wright has committed to Florida State. Wright from Savannah, GA played at Memorial Day High School. Listed at 5-11, 175 pounds and was ranked 843rd overall and 55th athlete in the country.

Enrolling at West Virginia with the 2019 recruiting class Wright played 3 years with the program. As a freshman, Wright appeared in 8 games ending the year with 19 receptions for 97 yards. In Wright's 2020 sophomore year, he made major improvements had a tallied 47 receptions for 533 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wright after his sophomore season he was perceived as one of the top receivers for West Virginia. This past season playing as a junior Wright appeared in all 13 games as he caught 63 passes racking up 688 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Wright found success as a kick returner as well. In 2019, returning the ball 7 times, Wright averaged 27.6 yards per return and scored a touchdown. Following in 2020 he retuned 20 times returning a total of 425 yards. Wright continued in his impressive junior year as he had 618 return yards and a touchdown.

Wright will join 3 fellow wide receivers, Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman, Illinois transfer Deuce Spann and Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson. Mike Norvell and staff has taken the wide receiver room and flipped it on its head by adding 4 new transfers in that position room.

