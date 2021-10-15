WATCH: No. 1 prospect discusses commitment to Florida State on ESPN

The commitment status of No. 1 prospect and five-star defensive back Travis Hunter has been a hot topic over the past couple of weeks. He unofficially visited Georgia in October which has some Florida State fans starting to panic.

Hunter took to social media on Thursday afternoon to shoot down rumors that he would be decommitting. That evening, he was front and center on ESPN during Collins Hill's nationally broadcasted game against North Gwinnett. Hunter wasn't available to play after suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago that NoleGameday broke HERE, but he did have time to do an interview.

While speaking to a reporter, the #Tribe22 bell-cow once again reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State. Hunter says that he's sticking with his word and that he wants to be the next great defensive back to come out of Tallahassee.

"I felt like that was the right school for me and the right team that I wanted to be on since it's my dream school. It's always been my dream school. I want to go there and be the next best DB to come out of there."

"Nah, I'm not looking around no more. I'm pretty locked in with Florida State and I've always been locked in since the day I committed. My mom told me once I'm committed, I've got to stay with my word so I'm staying with my word."

Can we leave Hunter alone now?

Check out the full video below.

