Five recruits that COULD commit to Florida State in July

The Seminoles have positioned themselves to land multiple commitments prior to the end of the summer.

Just a few weeks ago, it felt like Florida State had zero momentum on the recruiting trail after back-to-back seasons where the Seminoles failed to make a bowl game. As the summer began to heat up, the coaching staff began to find some footing.

The Seminoles landed four commitments in June; defensive lineman Jaden Jones, defensive back Quindarrius Jones, linebacker DeMarco Ward, and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney. In a span of 17 days, #Tribe23 went from six members to ten. The pledge of Kearney came hours after he departed from his official visit in Gainesville, making it that much sweeter for FSU.

While June was productive for Florida State, July has a chance to be even better if the coaching staff can close out a few recruitments. The Seminoles hosted 13 prospects for official visits over the last couple of weeks and the majority of them will decide prior to the beginning of their respective senior seasons.

Here are five top targets that the Seminoles could add to #Tribe23 before the end of the month.

1. Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver

Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers in his class and someone that the Seminoles have been after for a while. On Wednesday, the five-star prospect announced plans to commit on Friday, July 8, with a final five of Florida State, Miami, LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

The Florida native took six visits in June but he hasn't been in Tallahassee since March. On that trip, Brown joined a group of other high-profile recruits who were on a tour of multiple colleges. He's been trending elsewhere for quite some time and early indications are that Brown will end up in Baton Rouge.

Florida State will continue to heavily pursue Shelton Sampson Jr. and Hykeem Williams. The Seminoles are also involved with wide receivers such as William Fowles, Andy Jean, and DeAndre Buchannon.

2. Lucas Simmons, Offensive Tackle

Florida State has an opportunity to create one of the top offensive line tandems in the 2023 class with the combination of Roderick Kearney and uncommitted tackle Lucas Simmons. The Seminoles offered Simmons over a year ago when he still lived in Sweden. Since then, offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins has developed an extremely close relationship with him.

On Wednesday evening, Simmons announced on social media that he'll be deciding between Florida State, Florida, USC, and Tennessee on Monday, July 11. His commitment will come live on CBS Sports HQ.

The Seminoles were one of three schools (USC, Florida) to host Simmons and both of his parents. His relationship with Atkins is like no other coach involved in his recruitment and Florida State got the final visit. Simmons informed NoleGameday on Wednesday evening that he hasn't made up his mind just yet but the 'Noles have to feel good about where they stand.

3. Daylan Smothers, Running Back

The 'Noles have yet to land a running back in the 2023 class but there are some quality options on the board. The top prospect is likely four-star back Daylan Smothers out of North Carolina. Earlier this month, Smothers publicized his plans to commit on Thursday, July 14 with Florida State, Oklahoma, North Carolina State, and Alabama as the final contenders.

Smothers took his final official visit prior to his announcement to Florida State at the end of June. Running backs coach David Johnson and head coach Mike Norvell are leading the charge on this recruitment. The Seminoles have compared Smothers to a few running backs that coach Norvell and coach Johnson worked with at Memphis who are now in the NFL.

While Smothers has had nothing but positive remarks to provide on Florida State, Oklahoma appears to be trending for his pledge. If that comes to fruition, Smothers would be the fourth four-star running back to join the Sooners in the last two classes. The rich potentially get richer but the Seminoles aren't folding their cards on this one just yet.

4. Brock Glenn, Quarterback

There should finally be some sort of answer to Florida State's situation at quarterback this month. The Seminoles have had four-star Chris Parson committed for over a year but he recently visited Mississippi State and SMU. He did officially visit Tallahassee to end off June.

With that being said, the coaching staff is searching for another signal-caller to add alongside Parson and there are two options at this stage; Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. Collins is committed to Purdue and has remained steadfast in that pledge but the Seminoles are right in the mix for Glenn.

The Tennessee native hasn't set an exact decision date but Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn, and LSU are a few programs grappling for his commitment. The Seminoles hosted him for an official visit last month alongside his family. Glenn has a solid relationship with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell. He also has professed that he feels like the offense at FSU is perfect for his skill set.

Glenn previously said that he wants to make a decision as soon as possible. This is one that could come rather swiftly unless LSU convinces him to wait out the dead period for a visit to Baton Rouge. It feels like Florida State or Ohio State are the two programs with the best chance to land Glenn right now.

5. Tavion Gadson, Defensive Lineman

The Seminoles have loaded up on the defensive line in the 2023 class and another addition might be on the way in the near future. Four of Florida State's ten verbal commitments fall along the defensive front; defensive end Lamont Green Jr, defensive end Keldric Faulk, defensive end Jaden Jones Jr, and defensive tackle KJ Sampson. The coaching staff has done a superb job early of bringing in quality talent to the room and now they're only a few pieces away from closing this cycle out.

Defensive tackle Tavion Gadson took the second official visit of his recruitment to Florida State during the final weekend of June. He brought a massive group of family members on the trip and announced shortly afterward that he'd be making a commitment before the end of July.

It's possible that Gadson takes other visits before making his decision public. However, if he shows up in Tallahassee on July 30 for Florida State's end-of-summer recruiting event, watch out for a commitment.

BONUS: Samuel Singleton, Running Back

Another running back that Florida State has a legitimate shot with is in-state prospect Samuel Singleton. He was among the official visitors to make it to Tallahassee during the last weekend of June and came away impressed. Prior to the trip, Singleton had plans to commit following his senior season but during his exit interview, he stated that the official visit had him considering moving his timeline up.

The Seminoles are the lone program to host Singleton for an official visit at this stage of his recruitment. Though it's possible that he checks out LSU and Penn State prior to a decision. This is one to wait and see on. Was it just high for Singleton coming out of the official visit? Or will he make a commitment this summer? If the Florida native moves up his timeline, Florida State likely has the edge.

