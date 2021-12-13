Five recruits that Florida State must close #Tribe22 with

After what has felt like an eternity with all of the constant news rolling in, the college football Early Signing Period is finally almost here. On December 15, recruits will be able to sign their respective letters of intent as they prepare for the next step in their careers.

Florida State enters the week with an opportunity to close out the Early Signing Period with a top-10 recruiting class. The Seminoles currently have the No. 11 class in the country according to SI All-American. Their 16 commitments include SI99 members, defensive back Travis Hunter, and offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp. Hunter is regarded as the No. 1 player in the entire class.

READ MORE: Report: Oregon Ducks interested in Florida State's offensive coordinator

The coaching staff has built a solid core for the class but it's important to finish strong. There is still a lot of uncommitted talent out there and the Seminoles had a few prospects in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Here are five players that Florida State must get in the fold before the Early Signing Period is over.

1. Marvin Jones Jr., defensive end

This one probably doesn't have to be spelled out too much. Jones Jr. is right at the top of the board and for good reason. He's a legacy recruit, the son of one of the best linebackers in program history, and Florida State has a clear need at defensive end. The Seminoles need someone that can come in and contribute immediately with Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas headed to the NFL Draft. Jones Jr. might be that guy.

The coaching staff has spent a ton of time on Jones Jr. FSU got him on campus twice over the summer and he took an official visit for the win over Miami. The main competition is with Alabama after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Georgia is also in the picture. Jones Jr. took a visit to Athens over the weekend.

A top legacy recruit at a position of need is a must-have. Not only for the perception on the recruiting trail but because Jones Jr. is a heck of a player as well.

2. Kevin Coleman, wide receiver

If Marvin Jones Jr. is target 1A, wide receiver Kevin Coleman is the clear 1B. Florida State's inconsistent wide receiver room is in need of multiple upgrades heading into 2022. Coleman has the talent to come into Tallahassee and earn a starting job as a true freshman.

This is another recruitment where Florida State has invested a ton of resources. Coleman attended the midnight madness event when the dead period was lifted in June. He returned on an official visit for the season-opener but hasn't made it back to campus since then. The main competition for his recruitment was presumed to be Oregon. However, Miami has entered the picture after hiring Mario Cristobal.

READ MORE: Former Florida State running back finds new home

Coleman took an official visit to Miami this weekend. This one is going to come down to Florida State, Oregon, Miami, and USC when he announces his decision on January 8.

3. Julian Armella, offensive tackle

Florida State and offensive line coach Alex Atkins have done a terrific job of recruiting up-front. The Seminoles enter the Early Signing Period with five offensive linemen committed; Jaylen Early, Antavious Woody, Qae'Shon Sapp, Daughtry Richardson, and Kanaya Charlton. There are some questions on if Woody signs on December 15 with Auburn pushing but that remains to be seen.

The coaching staff is looking for one more high school offensive lineman to round out the group and the clear target is legacy offensive tackle Julian Armella. It felt like Armella was LSU bound before the Tigers made a coaching change. Since then, Florida State has been able to regain the momentum.

The Seminoles had the luxury of getting Armella on campus for his final official visit this weekend. By all accounts, it sounds like everything went well and FSU is the favorite moving into signing day.

4. Tyre West, defensive tackle

Over the last several weeks, there have been rumblings that Georgia defensive tackle commitment Tyre West will be pushed out of the class. Man, it must be nice to be able to pass up on an in-state talent like West. That said, Florida State isn't going to complain about having the opportunity to land him.

West unofficially visited Florida State in November and returned for an official visit at the beginning of the month. He's got a solid relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins and Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson has also been involved in his courting.

READ MORE: Former Florida State tight end commits to Florida Atlantic

The Georgia native would have a chance to make an instant impact with the Seminoles if he does flip his commitment. Florida State is jockeying with Tennessee for a shot at West. He visited the Volunteers over the weekend.

5. Azareyeh Thomas, defensive back

Recruiting is a year-long game. Whether a prospect eliminates a school in a top list or commits elsewhere, the best coaching staffs never give up. In the case of defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, that approach might be setting up Florida State for an Early Signing Day surprise.

It looked like Florida and Georgia Tech were trending with Thomas until both schools made coaching changes. The Yellowjackets fired safeties coach Nathan Burton while the Gators elected not to retain cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar under new head coach Billy Napier.

The changes have allowed the Seminoles to get back into the picture with Thomas. They hosted him and his family for an official visit over the weekend and look primed to land him during the middle of the week. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is on the verge of bringing in Thomas, Travis Hunter, and Sam McCall to fill out his unit.

It is setting up to be an exciting Wednesday for Florida State.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for full coverage throughou

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook