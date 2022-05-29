Florida State joins top 2024 OT Jimothy Lewis' recruitment

The Seminoles have extended another offer in the 2024 class to a prospect that will be on campus soon.

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class, and one of its top overall players, is Mississippi tackle, Jimothy Lewis.

Lewis, hailing from Madison - Ridgeland Academy, is developing into one of his class's most heavily recruited offensive tackles.

Florida State entered the picture for the talented tackle at the beginning of May. Lewis told NoleGameday that he’s excited about the offer.

“Coach Gabriel Fertitta is who I’m talking to from FSU,” Lewis explained. “I’m interested in all schools that offer me. FSU is a great program with a strong fan base. They’ve been telling me that they like my feet and my hand speed.”

Jimothy played a major role in his team’s state championship run in 2021. Programs from all over are starting to recognize his abilities as he’s a hard-working player that excels in the classroom.

“Recruiting is going okay - I have 13 offers. Schools like Alabama and Georgia (they offered last week) are schools that haven’t offered yet but are recruiting me.”

Lewis plans on attending FSU this summer.

“I’m taking visits this summer,” Lewis said. “I’ll be attending FSU’s mega camp.”

Stay tuned as we track Jimothy’s recruitment and upcoming visit to FSU.

