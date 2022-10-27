Florida State kicks off 2025 class with speedy wide receiver DL Hardison

Florida State's coaching staff has displayed an aptitude to focus on the present while also eyeing the future on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, that attention to detail continued to pay off as the Seminoles landed their first commitment in the 2025 class - wide receiver DL Hardison.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets



The speedy sophomore originally picked up an offer from Florida State in January. He's wanted to commit ever since and this was simply the right time to pledge to his dream school.

"A lot of people know that FSU, that's my dream school," Hardison said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Ever since they offered me, they just had a good connection with me. Me and YAC was facetiming every week and like, he made sure. I know they actually wanted me in the family. I just had to join."

Head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson were fired up about adding Hardison into the fold. They're planning a celebration for the next time he makes it up to Tallahassee.

"Earlier this week, my coach texted Norvell and asked him on Monday," Hardison said. "They were excited about it, they wanted me to come up to the school at first. But, they said we can celebrate whenever I make it up there. A lot of people are telling me that coach [Norvell] is fired up about it."

The Florida native says that coach Johnson [YAC] had a lot of praise for him during their first meeting earlier this year. They've been building a good relationship ever since.

"When they offered me, they was at the school. They came and watched my film with me. When I walked in the room, I just knew he loved me because he was like 'oh yeah, you got the juice, I love the way you come off the ball, I love the way you route run, I love the way you catch' he was hyping me up," Hardison said. "Ever since then, we were facetiming once a week. He just made sure he stays in touch with me. I really got a good connection with coach."

Early in his recruitment, Hardison has earned offers from Texas A&M, Louisville, Kentucky, Missisippi State, and others, along with Florida State. One thing that stood out about the Seminoles is how often they stay in contact with him compared to other programs.

"Out of all of my offers, FSU is really the only team that is sticking with me, making sure that they keep in touch with me and everything," Hardison said. "Like, a lot of the schools I haven't heard from since they offered me but FSU, they make sure to stay in contact."

Florida State is recruiting the Melbourne Eau Gallie high school product as a slot wide receiver at the college level. As a freshman, he caught 33 passes for a team-high 632 yards and six touchdowns in Florida's 6A Classification. Hardison has followed that up with 18 grabs for 309 yards and a score this year.

"YAC told me that he loves the way I come off the ball and the way I run routes," Hardision said. "He said those are my main two things right there."

As mentioned previously, Hardison is the first pledge for the Seminoles in #Tribe25. It's a distinction that he doesn't take lightly.

"It means a lot to me," Hardison said. "I know I'm a beast and for me to be the first person in the class, I know once I get there I got to show out."

Listed at 5-foot-9 by most recruiting services, Hardison notes that he's grown to 5-10 or 5-11 and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

He's been blown away by the love and support that the fanbase has shown him since Wednesday night.

"Thanks for all of the love. They're showing a lot of love right now," Hardison said. "I know I've got a long time until I get up there but when I do, I'm going to make them proud!"

Hardison was supposed to make it to Florida State's game against Clemson but the trip was postponed at the last minute. He says he's working with the coaching staff to get to campus before the season as over. Hardison hopes to attend the regular-season finale when the Gators come to town after Thanksgiving but he might make it before then.

He's not currently ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook