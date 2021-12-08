Florida State linebacker commit comments on Chris Marve's departure

Florida State will have a new linebacker’s coach in 2022 as former linebacker's coach Chris Marve is moving on to Virginia Tech as their new defensive coordinator. FSU’s sole linebacker commitment, Omar Graham, commented on Marve’s move.

Omar Graham Jr., a standout linebacker from Ft. Lauderdale - Stranahan High, has been a long-time commitment to the Seminoles 2022 recruiting class, and he has formed a great relationship with Chris Marve throughout his recruiting process.

Graham reacted to the news on Tuesday regarding the move for Coach Marve on Twitter, saying:

NoleGameday reached out for comment from the star linebacker.

“I am happy for him and his family for this promotion,” said Graham. “ I wish nothing but blessings his way and a wonderful career. That’s my coach forever.”

With several linebackers entering the transfer portal this past week it bodes well for Mike Norvell and his staff that Graham is set to be an early enrollee. Omar showed tremendous development during his senior year which should set him up for a chance to play immediately for the Seminoles in 2022.